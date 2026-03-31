FRC's Tony Perkins Praises SCOTUS' Christian Therapist Decision

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its 8-1 decision in Chiles v. Salazar striking down a Colorado state law that banned therapists from counseling minors against changing their gender identities, but paradoxically permitted counseling minors to pursue or embrace gender identity change. Kaley Chiles, a licensed Christian counselor in Colorado, has clients who seek her counsel specifically because they believe that her faith and her relationship with God establishes the foundation upon which to better understand their own identities and desires. However, the type of counseling Chiles offered clients was being restricted by a Colorado law banning consensual conversations (talk therapy) encouraging minors to explore the root causes of their sexual orientation or gender identity confusion. The Supreme Court found that the Colorado statute discriminated based on viewpoint in Chiles' case.

FRC submitted an amicus brief in the case, which argued in part: "Affirmation [of perceived gender identity] is thus likely to usher children to irreversible, unproven, and sterilizing sex hormones-- and eventually surgeries. Children who take puberty blockers then cross-sex hormones--the near-universal transitioning pathway--are expected to become sterile and suffer many other negative repercussions. Thus, some children will be permanently harmed by unblinking affirmation, as they will suffer 'irreversible hormonal and/or surgical interventions [and] ultimately [will] not continue to identify as transgender.' The approach advocated by APA and codified by Colorado leads to that outcome-- destroying the lives of vulnerable youth."

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins commented on the Court's decision:

"A Supreme Court win for free speech and biological reality. I'm encouraged to see the muzzle removed from therapists seeking to help willing patients come to terms with, and be at peace with, how God created them. The Left is using the levers of government to block families and individuals seeking help. Under Colorado law, a girl could legally seek a therapist's help to change her gender but could not seek help from that same therapist to align her identity with her biological sex. Where is the fairness or logic in that? I commend the Court for striking down this deeply invasive and unjust law."

FRC's Senior Research Fellow and licensed clinician, Dr. Jennifer Bauwens, commented:

"The counseling profession has proved to be a lifeline for many hurting people. When clinicians are free to conduct thorough assessments and develop treatment plans based in science and not on dogmatic ideologies, the therapeutic space can be a safe and healing place. I'm grateful to see a near consensus with the Supreme Court's decision. This ruling will allow every therapist to simply talk to their clients without facing the fear of retribution. Today is a win for counselors, their clients, and all Americans who cherish the First Amendment which affords us the right to speak freely."

SOURCE Family Research Council