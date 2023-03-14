Fred Astaire Dance Studios Takes its First Steps in the Gulf

DUBAI, UAE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fred Astaire Dance Studios (FADS,) the globally recognized dance studio franchise, has announced the opening of its newest location in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Owned and operated by Randa Khoury and Vladimir Popovic, the latest addition marks the first establishment of the franchise in the Gulf region.

Highlights from FADS Dubai opening event on March 10, 2023 FADS Dubai, located in City Walk, Blvd 2, Bldg 19, Unit 19-05 FADS Dubai opening event on March 10, 2023

The studio held its grand opening on Friday March 10, 2023, at its location in City Walk. Dance enthusiasts and VIP guests were treated to a cocktail reception and an evening of professional dance performances by FADS Dubai instructors, showcasing the studio's various dance styles including Foxtrot and ChaCha.

Marking the occasion, Louanne Pulliam, CEO of Fred Astaire Dance Studio International and Steven Knight, Vice President Executive Dance Director, said: "For 75 years, Fred Astaire has been teaching the world to dance. We would like to take this opportunity to wish Vladimir and Randa all the luck and we know they're going to create magic in Dubai."

The newly established dance studio maintains the high standards of excellence that are upheld across all Fred Astaire Dance Studios the world over. It counts award-winning dancers among its team of professional instructors, including co-owner and manager Vladimir Popovic.

Commenting on the opening, Popovic said: ""We are proud to be a part of the Fred Astaire legacy and we are committed to providing our students with the best environment and instruction to help them achieve their goals through the transformative power of dance."

Located in one of Dubai's most vibrant communities, FADS Dubai boasts two studios and a shop, and teaches some of the most celebrated dance styles. With a team of highly trained and experienced instructors, the studio offers a personalized approach to dance instruction, tailoring each lesson to students' individual needs and aspirations, with a focus on the fundamentals of dance. In addition to one-on-one coaching, group lessons and practice parties, FADS Dubai will regularly host social events and showcases throughout the year providing an opportunity for students to practice their skills in a competitive setting.

Randa Khoury, partner at FADS Dubai, said "We are thrilled to bring Fred Astaire Dance Studios to Dubai and help cultivate a community of professional dancers who will carry on the style, grace and fervor of the studio's namesake and founder, the legendary Fred Astaire."

FADS Dubai is located in building 19, City Walk, Unit 19-05, and is open from 1PM to 9PM from Monday to Thursday, and from 10AM to 5PM on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information about FADS Dubai, please visit https://www.fredastaire.com/dubai-uae/

For inquiries, please email us at [email protected], +971 4 433 8660

