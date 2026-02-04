Freddie Mac Names WNC a Mission Maker and Top LIHTC Rural Syndicator for 2025

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC Inc. ("WNC") is proud to announce that Freddie Mac has recognized the company as a Mission Maker and the top Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Rural Syndicator for 2025, underscoring WNC's leadership in financing affordable rental housing across underserved rural communities.

In support of Freddie Mac's Duty to Serve goals, WNC successfully closed financing on seven mission-driven affordable housing properties in 2025, delivering critical capital in rural markets. These closings spanned six states — Louisiana, Wisconsin, Texas, Kentucky, Indiana, and Alaska — bringing high-quality affordable homes to communities that need them most.

As noted in Freddie Mac's 2025 top lenders and mission makers announcement, WNC was the only syndicator highlighted on the list, reflecting its exceptional contribution to advancing rural affordable housing through the LIHTC market. WNC's work continues to expand access to safe, stable housing for low-income families, seniors, and individuals in rural America.

Read the full Freddie Mac announcement here:

https://mf.freddiemac.com/news/2026/20260126-2025-top-lenders

"Our relationship with Freddie Mac has continued to grow over the years, and we are especially honored to support their rural housing initiatives," said Christine Cormier, Executive Vice President – Investor Relations at WNC. "WNC has long been a provider of investments in rural housing with more than 680 rural development projects in 41 states. This recognition reinforces the importance of that commitment and the impact we can achieve through strong, mission-aligned partnerships."

Media Contact:

Mia Chikamori

949-236-8122

[email protected]

SOURCE WNC