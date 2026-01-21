WNC and Affiliates Strengthen Leadership in Affordable Housing with $2.2 B in Acquisitions, Expanding National Impact in 2026

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC & Associates (WNC), a nationwide leader in affordable rental housing investment and preservation, today announced a successful close to 2025 with $2.2 billion in affordable housing acquisitions last year, reaching $400M in year-over-year growth from 2024. Investor equity in 2025 of $928M will fund construction or rehabilitation of over 6,600 rental units in 28 states. WNC and its affiliated companies also added nine new investors, for a total of 175 institutional investors.

A Multi-Faceted Strategy for Affordable Housing

Palmdale Family Housing, Palmdale, Calif. - a recent addition to WNC's affordable housing portfolio

WNC's success stems from the strength of its vertically integrated businesses that merge expertise in tax credit equity syndication, preservation strategy, and private equity investment:

WNC & Associates, Inc. – A seasoned syndication platform that channels vital capital into developments qualifying for Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) and related incentives.





– A seasoned syndication platform that channels vital capital into developments qualifying for Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) and related incentives. Community Preservation Partners (CPP) – A dedicated subsidiary focused on the long-term preservation and improvement of existing affordable rental communities.





– A dedicated subsidiary focused on the long-term preservation and improvement of existing affordable rental communities. Preservation Equity Fund Advisors (PEF) – A private equity affiliate specializing in the acquisition and enhancement of affordable housing assets while delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns for institutional investors.

By combining these capabilities, the WNC companies continue to design impactful financial solutions that expand affordable housing access while addressing local market dynamics.

Partnership and Research Driving Industry Change

WNC's leadership in affordable housing extends beyond transactions. WNC continues to blend innovative financing structures with deep sector expertise to produce both social and economic value. Through the Cooper Housing Institute (CHI)—a non-profit foundation established by WNC leadership—innovative research, public awareness campaigns, and community partnerships advance understanding of systemic housing challenges, and provide tools to address them. Since its inception, CHI has awarded $3.6 million in grants to 26 organizations working to reduce housing instability and improve outcomes for vulnerable populations.

"2025 was a breakthrough year for the WNC companies," said Will Cooper Jr., CEO of WNC. "Our team's ability to mobilize capital efficiently, collaborate with new and existing partners, and expand into meaningful markets demonstrates the power of our integrated approach to affordable housing. We are dedicated to creating long-term value for both the communities we serve and the investors who trust in our mission."

About WNC & Associates

Founded in 1971, the WNC companies have acquired more than $21.6 billion in affordable housing properties since inception, creating and preserving more than 122,000 units in 49 states, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands. Today, WNC is known as both the pioneer in the affordable housing space and a leader in tax credit syndication, community preservation services, and private equity fund investment and management.

For more information, visit wncinc.com.

Media Contact:

Mia Chikamori

[email protected]

949-236-8122

SOURCE WNC