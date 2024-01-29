Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Drives Expansion Through Recent Reinvestment from Existing Franchisee Network

Leading Fast-Casual Signs Several Franchise Development Agreements with Brand Franchisees to Add Over 30 New Locations to Pipeline

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's announced today the signing of several multi-unit development agreements to further expand the brand's nationwide footprint. The growth will be led by seasoned franchisees in Freddy's existing system, bringing more than 30 new restaurants to target markets within New Mexico, Texas, Idaho, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arizona. This announcement comes on the heels of a historic year of development for Freddy's, as the brand unveiled 62 new restaurants across the nation, including its 500th location. Moving forward, the brand remains poised for extended expansion in key markets and is perfectly in sync with its ambitious growth forecasts for the year ahead.

"We have witnessed firsthand how strongly Freddy's resonates across the country, and this high level of success has continued to be a driving factor for the reinvestment we are receiving from existing franchisees," said Andrew Thengvall, Chief Development Officer at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. "Our operators have remained dedicated to our brand values, which has directly translated to a heightened guest experience in each community they serve. We are proud to have these groups as part of our network and couldn't be more excited to further our partnerships with them."

The Freddy's franchisees who have recently reinvested in the brand to grow their portfolios include:

ERC Hospitality currently operates 34 Freddy's locations and is set to build 13 new stores across New Mexico and El Paso, Texas .





currently operates 34 Freddy's locations and is set to build 13 new stores across and . EMS Management has committed to the development of nine new Freddy's locations across multiple counties in Idaho , Oregon , and Utah .





has committed to the development of nine new Freddy's locations across multiple counties in , , and . TR Hospitality has signed an agreement to build three new Freddy's locations between Longview , Tyler , and Lindale, Texas . This will be the group's second Tyler -based location.





has signed an agreement to build three new Freddy's locations between , , and . This will be the group's second -based location. Ram-Z owns and operates nine locations in Oklahoma and Texas , alongside a non-traditional establishment on a university campus. The company, with 13 units already in development, has now signed for five new units that will be built across Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas .





owns and operates nine locations in and , alongside a non-traditional establishment on a university campus. The company, with 13 units already in development, has now signed for five new units that will be built across and . Building on the success of their two existing locations in Missouri , Meyer & Lovinger Restaurant Partners are poised to open another Freddy's location in Neosho, Missouri .





, are poised to open another Freddy's location in . With 13 operating locations in Arizona and five currently in development, Jaytoo has committed to opening three additional Freddy's locations within the state.

With over 130 locations in development for 2024, Freddy's aims for 800 operating restaurants by 2026, emphasizing its commitment to franchisees, team members, and an exceptional guest experience. The brand's wide variety of traditional and non-traditional restaurants have consistently earned the brand recognition as a leading fast-casual concept and franchise system, including being named #23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, #46 on QSR Magazine's esteemed QSR 50 list and #67 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

For more information about development opportunities, contact Mary Coots, Vice President of Franchise Development, at [email protected] or 316-719-7854 or contact Gregg Most and Jim Werschler at [email protected] for Canadian inquiries. Prospective franchisees can also visit freddysfranchising.com for the latest information regarding available opportunities.

