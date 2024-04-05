Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Opens Second Airport Location

Leading Fast-Casual Adds Airport Location to Portfolio with Opening in Grand Rapids

WICHITA, Kan., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's announced today the opening of its newest location in Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) in Grand Rapids, MI, adding to its existing four restaurants in the market. Owned and operated by leading North American travel retailer Paradies Lagardère, the GRR opening marks Freddy's second airport location, having debuted their first airport unit in Oklahoma City in 2022. In addition to this opening, Freddy's plans to open a location in the Salt Lake City International Airport by year-end and is continuing to identify growth opportunities in non-traditional spaces, including stadiums, college campuses, malls and casinos.

"At Freddy's, we understand the importance of adaptability and innovation in an ever-evolving landscape. By embracing non-traditional development sites like airports, we're not only expanding our footprint but also diversifying our reach, working towards Freddy's overarching goal of connecting with new guests and fostering growth beyond conventional avenues," said Chris Dull, CEO of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. "By establishing our presence in these bustling hubs, we are ensuring that Freddy's remains a beloved destination for all, wherever their travels may take them."

In addition to Freddy's beloved steakburgers and frozen custard, guests of the new Gerald R. Ford International Airport location will have the opportunity to try the brand's breakfast menu, including the Breakfast Steakburger, Breakfast Bowl and Breakfast Burrito, only available in airports and select non-traditional locations. The GRR location will operate from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Freddy's has maintained its strong growth momentum at the start of 2024, opening 11 locations so far and signing multi-unit development deals in key markets to expand the brand's presence in years to come. Most recently, Freddy's announced an increased reinvestment from its existing franchise network, with 30 new restaurants added to its growth pipeline. This steadfast momentum echoes the company's historic year of growth in 2023, where Freddy's surpassed its own record by opening 62 new restaurants, including the brand's 500th unit, setting a precedent for its continued success.

Freddy's wide variety of traditional and non-traditional restaurants have consistently earned the brand recognition as a leading fast-casual concept and franchise system, including recognition as North America's Best New National Brand Concept by Airports Council International, as well as being named #23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, #46 on QSR Magazine's esteemed QSR 50 list and #67 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

About Freddy's

Freddy's is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 500 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items, along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

