Freddy's introduces its new Prime Steakburger and REESE'S® Caramel Peanut Butter Cup Concrete, and brings back its REESE'S® Creamy Peanut Butter Shake

WICHITA, Kan., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the launch of its new Prime Steakburger and REESE'S® Caramel Peanut Butter Cup Concrete. Freddy's REESE'S® Creamy Peanut Butter Shake is also making its return to the menu after launching last year. The limited-time offers are available July 3 through August 20 at participating Freddy's locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

Freddy's new Prime Steakburger with a REESE'S Caramel Peanut Butter Cup Conrete and REESE'S Creamy Peanut Butter Shake.

Freddy's new Prime Steakburger is made with thin-sliced prime rib stacked on a premium steakburger patty with melted Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and sauteed portobello mushrooms on a toasted bun with garlic aioli.

Freddy's new REESE'S® Caramel Peanut Butter Cup Concrete is a blend of freshly churned vanilla frozen custard with REESE'S® peanut butter sauce, REESE'S® Peanut Butter Cups and caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream. The REESE'S® Creamy Peanut Butter Shake is a returning menu item that features vanilla frozen custard blended with REESE'S® peanut butter sauce and REESE'S® Peanut Butter Cups, topped with whipped cream.

"Our new Prime Steakburger truly elevates the taste of our premium quality steakburger with the addition of tender thin-sliced prime rib and rich & creamy garlic aioli. The savory sauteed mushrooms and grilled onions create a symphony of bold flavors in every bite, making for a craveable burger that may become your new Freddy's favorite," said Laura Rueckel, Chief Marketing Officer. "Peanut butter lovers are sure to find REESE'S® one-of-a-kind peanut butter blended with Freddy's rich and smooth frozen custard an irresistible treat that incorporates the perfect balance of sweet and salty flavors in both the REESE'S® Caramel Peanut Butter Cup Concrete and REESE'S® Creamy Peanut Butter Shake."

Download the Freddy's app and sign up for Freddy's rewards program today to receive a Free Original Double Steakburger or Mini Specialty Concrete. The rewards will be available in the offers section of the Freddy's app.

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 500 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 15 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 67 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, No. 62 on Technomic's Top 500 and No. 7 on Yelp's 50 Fastest Growing Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

SOURCE Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers