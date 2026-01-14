Freddy's Finishes 2025 with Record Franchise Growth and an Expanding Pipeline for Development

The fast-casual restaurant brand signed 22 multi-unit development agreements last year to develop 118 restaurants

51 new Freddy's restaurants opened in 2025, 7 slated for Q1 of 2026

Solidifying its growth trajectory, Freddy's climbed to No. 79 on the 2025 Franchise Times Top 400 List

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's – the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its steakburgers, shoestring fries, and frozen custard treats – closed out 2025 with powerful momentum and a rapidly growing development pipeline. Since the start of 2025, Freddy's has signed 22 multi-unit development agreements to develop 118 new restaurants across the U.S. and Canada.

Early Surge Sets Tone for Growth

Freddy's strong growth trajectory started early in 2025, as the brand signed six multi-unit franchise agreements representing 44 new restaurants in development. These deals included:

A group known for its extensive network of Freddy's restaurants across Texas and Oklahoma signed on to develop 15 new Freddy's restaurants across Ohio while also acquiring 19 existing locations throughout the state.

while also acquiring 19 existing locations throughout the state. A multi-brand franchise group turned to Freddy's to expand their already impressive portfolio, signing a 12-unit development deal for Nashville and the surrounding areas in addition to acquiring Freddy's 3 existing Nashville restaurants.

and the surrounding areas in addition to acquiring Freddy's 3 existing Nashville restaurants. A multi-unit group signed a 10-unit agreement to grow Freddy's presence along North Carolina's coastal counties.

That strong start carried deep into Q2 as the brand surpassed the milestone of more than 100 new locations in development within the first half of the year, marking one of the most active periods for franchise growth in company history.

"The sustained deal volume we've seen this year demonstrates the confidence our franchisees have in the long-term strength of our brand and franchise system," said Andrew Thengvall, Chief Development Officer of Freddy's. "Freddy's continues to attract highly experienced franchise owners who share our passion for operational excellence and delivering consistent performance across diverse markets."

Record Franchise Development

Freddy's continued to build on that foundation throughout the summer with a 14-unit deal from an existing ownership group, expanding Freddy's footprint across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. July proved to be a significant month for the brand, with nine franchise deals closed, representing 49 additional restaurants in development.

In addition to the surging pipeline, 2025 brought 51 new Freddy's restaurant openings across the U.S. and Canada, reinforcing the brand's consistent growth and operator confidence. To date, Freddy's currently has 580 locations open and in operation, with another 7 restaurants slated to open in Q1 of 2026.

"Last year's growth underscores the collective strength of our franchise system and the momentum propelling us into 2026 and beyond," said Chris Dull, President & CEO of Freddy's. "That success is a testament to the dedication of our franchise owners and team members who consistently strive for operational excellence, delivering on our promise of an exceptional Freddy's experience for guests and communities."

Recognition Fueled by Innovation and Support

Freddy's sustained performance and continued growth were further validated by its climb to No. 79 on the 2025 Franchise Times Top 400 list, up three spots from last year. The annual ranking evaluates U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales, highlighting Freddy's ability to scale while maintaining profitability and brand integrity.

Freddy's unwavering commitment to innovation and franchise support remains a cornerstone of its growth. The brand marked one year after the opening of its Training & Innovation Center at its headquarters location in Wichita, KS. In that time, the center has:

Trained 160 managers and franchise leaders in operational excellence

Tested and refined menu innovations and technology initiatives designed to enhance guest engagement and drive operational efficiency

Freddy's has earned a reputation as a brand committed to quality and genuine hospitality, offering made-to-order steakburgers, shoestring fries, and frozen custard treats in a warm, family-friendly atmosphere. The fast-casual restaurant franchise is actively seeking single and multi-unit franchisees. For information on franchising opportunities with Freddy's, visit freddysfranchising.com .

ABOUT FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 580 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items, along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating The Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 85 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and No. 36 on Yelp's 50 Most Loved Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit freddysfranchising.com .

