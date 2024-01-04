Freddy's launches new Grilled and Crispy Chicken Club Sandwiches and brings back Frozen Hot Chocolate Shake

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, announced today the launch of its new Grilled and Crispy Chicken Club Sandwiches and the limited-time Frozen Hot Chocolate Shake made with Ghirardelli®. The Chicken Club Sandwiches are available at Freddy's locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com. The Frozen Hot Chocolate Shake made with Ghirardelli® is available now for a limited time through March 5, or while supplies last.

Freddy's new Chicken Club Sandwiches are a delicious addition to the brand's diverse menu inspired by the growing demand for delectable chicken options. The sandwiches come with the choice of a grilled or crispy chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese and bacon on a toasted bun with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

"At Freddy's, we pride ourselves on offering a wide array of mouthwatering choices to cater to every palate, and our latest creation is no exception. Our goal was to bring an elevated version of our chicken sandwiches to the menu by adding fresh ingredients and perfectly crunchy bacon," said Laura Rueckel, CMO. "Whether you choose to enjoy our new Chicken Club Sandwich with a tender grilled or satisfyingly crispy chicken breast, you're sure to experience a flavorful and craveable combination."

Freddy's Frozen Hot Chocolate Shake made with Ghirardelli® is created by blending Freddy's signature vanilla frozen custard with Ghirardelli® Hot Cocoa and marshmallow sauce. The shake is topped with whipped cream and garnished with a sprinkle of hot cocoa powder.

"Guests really enjoyed our Frozen Hot Chocolate Shake's likeness to having a cup of hot chocolate during its launch last year, making it the perfect treat to enjoy during the winter season," said Laura Rueckel. "The Ghirardelli® Hot Cocoa adds a premium and decadent taste to our creamy vanilla frozen custard and pairs perfectly with the rich marshmallow sauce."

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 500 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 70 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, No. 78 on Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises and No. 36 on Yelp's 50 Most Loved Brands. or more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

