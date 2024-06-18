Frederick Douglass-Daniel O'Connell Global Interns Begin Transformative Summer Internship Program in Ireland

Fifteen American college students from diverse backgrounds will spend eight weeks honing career-ready skills and developing a deeper understanding of Irish history and culture

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) and the African American Irish Diaspora Network (AAIDN) are pleased to announce the 2024 Douglass-O'Connell Global Interns have arrived in Dublin, Ireland, for their eight-week international internship program combining academic study and real-world work experience.

The 2024 Frederick Douglass - Daniel O'Connell Global Interns

The Frederick Douglass-Daniel O'Connell Global Internship Program is a collaboration of Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs, the African American Irish Diaspora Network (AAIDN), and the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) designed to honor two iconic leaders in the global movement for freedom, equality, social justice, and economic mobility by preparing students from diverse backgrounds for future and career success.

The fifteen 2024 Douglass-O'Connell Global Interns were selected from a highly competitive pool of exceptional students, and each receive full funding for their internship placement, academic program, housing, and airfare, as well as a living stipend.

The program is named in celebration of Frederick Douglass' transformative visit to Ireland in 1845 during which he met and was profoundly influenced by the famous Irish reformer Daniel O'Connell who expanded Frederick's worldview and commitment to advancing social justice for all.

During their eight weeks in Ireland, the 2024 Douglass-O'Connell Global Interns will intern with a host company that aligns with their skills and career goals, attend lectures on Irish history and culture, and participate in extracurricular and networking activities in Dublin, Cork, and Belfast.

Upon arrival in Ireland, the interns spent the weekend building a foundation in the legacies of Frederick Douglass and Daniel O'Connell. They visited Glasnevin Cemetery, the resting place of Daniel O'Connell; attended a lecture and dinner with Dr. Phil Mullen, the head of Black Studies at Trinity College Dublin; enjoyed a lecture on Irish history and culture from program historian, Prof. Christine Kinealy; and took the Frederick Douglass Walk in Dublin.

This week, the 2024 Frederick Douglass – Daniel O'Connell Global Interns will begin internships at the following host companies (in bold):

Arizona State University, Khadidiatou Dieng , Sociology, Irish Network Against Racism

, Sociology, Barnard College, Sofia Rojas, Political Science, The Innocence Project

Barnard College, Victoria Wilson, Economics, VOICE of Irish Concern for the Environment

Benedict College, Heaven Day, Psychology, Common Purpose

Bentley University, Juan Pablo Briones Lopez, Economics, Complyfirst

Duke University, Rhiannon Camarillo, Public Policy Analysis, Mercy Law Resource Centre

Hampton University , Heaven Hymes , History, Foróige

, , History, Howard University , Tianni Carson, Health Service Administration, Elkstone Partners

, Tianni Carson, Health Service Administration, Morehouse College , Ke'Aun Dent, Marketing, GORM Media

, Ke'Aun Dent, Marketing, Paul Quinn College , Stephen Carter , History, Marsh's Library/St. Patrick's Cathedral

, , History, Saint Edward's University , Alison Franks , International Studies, Smashing Times: International Centre for Arts and Human Rights

, , International Studies, Spelman College , Finley Warren , Political Science, AkiDwA

, , Political Science, Stanford University , Cesy Acosta , Political Science, All Together in Dignity

, , Political Science, University of California-Irvine , Annia Pallares zur Nieden, Journalism, Storyful

, zur Nieden, Journalism, Washington State University , Braydon Morgan , Advertising, Skippio

The interns will contribute to the important work of their host companies as they work alongside Irish colleagues, developing the problem solving, intercultural communication, and self-leadership skills most valued by employers in today's globally interconnected workplace.

"Global internships are one of the most impactful study abroad experiences available," said James P. Pelllow, Ed.D., President and CEO of CIEE. "We are pleased to partner with AAIDN and Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs to provide this opportunity for students from diverse backgrounds to prepare for career success by expanding their horizons, growing their professional network, and developing critical skills through real-world work experience."

For more about the Frederick Douglass-Daniel O'Connell Global Internship in Ireland, visit ciee.org/fddo

About CIEE: CIEE builds bridges between different people, different countries, and different cultures. For more than 75 years we have helped young people participate in high-quality international exchange and study abroad programs that bring the world together. We change lives, our alumni change the world. Learn more at ciee.org .

About AAIDN: The African American Irish Diaspora Network was launched in 2020 to foster relationships between African Americans and Ireland and the Irish Diaspora through shared heritage and culture. AAIDN is bringing the African American and Irish communities together via that heritage as well as other affinities including entrepreneurship and innovation, education, arts, and culture. AAIDN's mission is actively supported by Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs as well as the government of Northern Ireland. Learn more at aaidnet.org .

Media contact: Leslie Taylor, [email protected] , (207)553-4274

SOURCE Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE)