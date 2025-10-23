Frederick Flying Cows To Host a World Record Breaking Festival This Weekend!

A World Record Attempt, Live Music, Helicopter Candy Drop, and More — the Frederick Flying Cows Bring the Ultimate Fall Festival to the Great Frederick Fairgrounds on Sunday.

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over — Cowfest is finally here! This Sunday, October 26, the Frederick Flying Cows invite families, fans, and festivalgoers to join them at the Great Frederick Fairgrounds from 2:00 to 6:00 PM for an udderly unforgettable afternoon of fun, music, food, and community spirit.

At the heart of the day is a world record attempt for the largest gathering of people dressed as cows. The Flying Cows are determined to make history in true Frederick fashion — with unity, creativity, and a whole lot of cow onesies.

Cowfest will feature a wide array of activities and attractions for all ages, including a thrilling Helicopter Candy Drop that will rain down sweets from above, and the Running of the Cows Fun Run, presented in partnership with Charm City Run. Live performances by Milk Mountain, Let There Be Rock School and DJ George from All In One Events will keep the energy high throughout the day, while families can enjoy the Udder Fun Kids Zone including over 30 community partners and vendors. Attendees can indulge in delicious offerings from local food trucks such as The Alley Wagon, Bruster's Ice Cream, and Piece O' Cake, and those 21 and over can unwind in the Moo & Brew Garden, featuring drinks from Brewer's Alley, McClintock Distilling, and Linganore Winecellars. Plus, guests will have the chance to meet real cows up close — including cuddly companions from Clarity Cow Cuddling and the beloved Highland cows from Black Rock Farm.

Tickets are currently just $5 for all attendees, but will increase to $10 for adults (+13) at to the event. Free for kids 3 and under. Attendees can also purchase the popular Onesie + Ticket Bundle for $29.99 (a $50 value), which includes admission and an official Flying Cows onesie — perfect for joining the record attempt. Pre-purchased onesies can be picked up on-site the day of the event. All are encouraged to wear the official Flying Cows Onesie, but any and all cow print will be included in the official count.

"Cowfest is everything the Frederick Flying Cows stand for — family, fun, and community," said Chris Jenkins, General Manager of the Flying Cows. "The Flying Cows are about more than basketball; we're about creating moments that make Frederick proud to call this place home. Cowfest is that vision come to life."

With Flying Cows players and coaches in attendance, the team will be making a massive basketball announcement at the event that elevates the Flying Cows to new heights!

Through support from local partners, small businesses, and the community at large, Cowfest promises to be a signature fall event in Frederick and a celebration that will have the whole city talking. Tickets and official Flying Cows onesies are available now at goflyingcows.com, where attendees can also find more information about Cowfest.

About The Frederick Flying Cows:

The Frederick Flying Cows are a professional basketball organization competing in The Basketball League (TBL). The regular season consists of 24 games (12 home and 12 away) from March through May, with playoffs in June. TBL offers a high level of play—just a notch below the NBA G League—and provides a competitive option for players building toward elite-level opportunities.

The Flying Cows completed their second season in June 2025. In back-to-back seasons, they've clinched divisional championships, recorded 20+ win seasons, and led the league in attendance. The Flying Cows have quickly become a standard of excellence within the TBL and a popular sports team in Frederick, MD.

www.goflyingcows.com

SOURCE Frederick Flying Cows