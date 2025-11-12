Frederick Flying Cows To Join The United States Basketball League (USBL)

A new era begins - Flying Cows to join the resurgence of a historic national basketball league in 2026!

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frederick Flying Cows are excited to announce that the organization will join the re-launched United States Basketball League (USBL), returning a storied spring basketball tradition to fans across the country. The Cows will be one of 15 founding franchises in the newly re-established league, set to tip off its inaugural season in March 2026.

Frederick Flying Cows Basketball

The USBL — historically known as "The League of Opportunity" — first debuted in 1985 and quickly became a proving ground for players who would go on to NBA success, including Muggsy Bogues, Manute Bol, Spud Webb, Anthony Mason, Darrell Armstrong, Mario Elie, and Shawn Kemp. After operations paused in 2008, the league now returns with a modern structure emphasizing high-level play, enhanced fan experiences, and deep community engagement.

For the Flying Cows, joining the USBL represents a significant step forward in both competitive opportunity and entertainment value. The Flying Cows season will remain in the spring with 24 regular season games from March through May, with playoffs taking place in June. The move to the USBL means bigger rivalries, elevated entertainment, and expanded national visibility — while keeping the family-friendly atmosphere, community engagement, and high-level basketball that Frederick fans already love. Simply put: the same Cows experience, amplified.

"This is the next step in elevating basketball in Frederick," said Chris Jenkins, General Manager of the Frederick Flying Cows. "Our fans deserve big-time rivalries, packed arenas, and a national spotlight. The USBL allows us to grow the Flying Cows experience without losing the fun, community-first spirit that makes this team special. We're ready for this moment — and we're just getting started."

The league's structure will feature strong East Coast rivalries — including a brand-new in-state rivalry between the Flying Cows and the newly established Baltimore Rhythm — alongside familiar opponents such as the Capital Seahawks, Virginia Valley Vipers, Jersey Shore Breaks, Reading Rebels, and New York Phoenix. The remaining nine teams of the league will be located on the West Coast in cities such as San Diego, Las Vegas and Seattle.

Additional information about the USBL will be released in the coming weeks and months leading up to the 2026 season. The full 2026 game schedule and single game tickets will be released later this month. Season tickets are now available on goflyingcows.com .

"Our mission remains the same — build community, deliver joy, and bring elite-level basketball to Frederick," Jenkins added. "Only now, we get to do it on a bigger stage."

About The Frederick Flying Cows:

The Frederick Flying Cows are a professional basketball and entertainment organization competing in The United States Basketball League (USBL). The regular season consists of 24 games (12 home and 12 away) from March through May, with playoffs in June. USBL offers a high level of play—just a notch below the NBA G League—and provides a competitive option for players building toward elite-level opportunities.

The Flying Cows competed in The Basketball League, (TBL) for their first two seasons as an organization. In back-to-back seasons, they've clinched divisional championships, recorded 20+ win seasons, and led the league in attendance. The Flying Cows have quickly become a standard of excellence within the professional basketball landscape and a popular sports team in Frederick, MD. The Flying Cows also hold countless community events such as youth camps, a high school basketball event, a family friendly festival - COWFEST (where they nearly broke the world record for most people dressed as Cows), and more.

www.goflyingcows.com

SOURCE Frederick Flying Cows