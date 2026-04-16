Frederick Wildman & Sons Expands National Alignment with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederick Wildman & Sons, a leading importer and marketer of fine wines and specialty spirits, announced today a national distribution transition that expands its alignment with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's), the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol.

Beginning May 1, 2026, Southern Glazer's will assume distribution for Frederick Wildman & Sons' Cantine Riunite, Gruppo Italiano Vini (GIV), and strategic national import brands across multiple U.S. markets, under a multi-year agreement. The move further strengthens the companies' longstanding relationships and reflects a shared focus on scale, investment, and brand building.

"This transition represents a strategic step forward for our business and our supplier partners and an important strategic milestone for Frederick Wildman & Sons," said Matt Munn, President & COO, Frederick Wildman & Sons. "Southern Glazer's national reach, category expertise, and proven ability to support brands at scale make them a strong partner as we continue to invest in the future of our portfolio."

Southern Glazer's will accelerate brand growth through its unmatched national infrastructure, leveraging advanced data analytics, national accounts leadership, and best-in-class execution across both on- and off-premise channels

"We are pleased to broaden our relationship with Frederick Wildman & Sons through this national agreement," said Cindy Leonard, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Fine Wine, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. "We look forward to bolstering these market-leading brands and working closely with the Wildman team to drive continued growth in key markets."

Additional details related to market coverage and brand rollout will be communicated directly to trade partners.

About Frederick Wildman

Founded in 1934, Frederick Wildman & Sons is a leading importer and distributor of fine wines, renowned for its commitment to quality, authenticity, and innovation. With a portfolio that includes some of the world's most iconic and prestigious brands, the company has long been a trusted partner for top-tier producers and a go-to source for discerning trade professionals. From legendary European estates to groundbreaking new-world wineries, Frederick Wildman & Sons continues to set the standard for excellence in the wine and spirits industry.

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SOURCE Frederick Wildman