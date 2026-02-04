Free AI training and credentials available to high school teachers through new education program from CompTIA and NAAIC

CompTIA Educators Cohort will launch in April with free training for 100 teachers in the foundations of AI literacy and prompt writing

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. and MIAMI, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High school teachers across America will soon have access to comprehensive training on the foundations of artificial intelligence (AI) through a new program offered by the National Applied AI Consortium (NAAIC) and CompTIA.

The two organizations today announced a joint national initiative to provide free, online training to help high school teachers build foundational AI literacy and integrate AI concepts into existing coursework. The program begins April 7 with an inaugural cohort of 100 high school teachers who will receive free access to CompTIA AI skills training and support.

"AI is quickly becoming a baseline skill across every career pathway," said Mark Plunkett, executive vice president, sales and go-to-market strategy, CompTIA. "Educators are on the front lines of preparing students for meaningful employment opportunities. Together with our partners at NAAIC, we're helping teachers bring real-world AI concepts into the classroom."

"By partnering with CompTIA, NAAIC is bridging the gap between education and industry, providing educators with industry-validated, affordable learning solutions and credentials in AI," said Antonio Delgado, vice president of innovation and technology partnerships at Miami Dade College and founder of NAAIC. "We are very excited to expand NAAIC resources and training to high school teachers with such a valuable partner."

The accelerated use of AI in the workplace is illustrated in recent CompTIA research.

94% of organizations are at least somewhat likely to invest in AI specific training for their employees this year. 1

82% of companies have growing expectations for AI implementations to deliver value.2

The CompTIA Educators Cohort is a self-paced learning experience, delivered 100% online and at no cost to educators. The program includes two courses. CompTIA AI Essentials focuses on foundational AI concepts, such as generative AI and chatbots like ChatGPT, Copilot and Gemini; effective prompting; responsible use of data; and practical AI use cases. CompTIA AI Prompting Essentials develops additional practical skills in prompt writing, automation and the responsible use of AI.

A competency assessment at the end of each course evaluates actual skills, not just course completion. Learners who pass the assessments earn a CompTIA CompCert (Competency Certificate).

Key program dates:

Application Deadline: March 11, 2026

Acceptance Notification: April 1, 2026

Cohort Kick-off (Live Online Welcome Sessions): April 7, 8, and 9, 2026

Training Window: April 7 to May 29, 2026

Additional information and program registration are available in this link.

About CompTIA

CompTIA, Inc. is the world's leading provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and careers changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

About the National Applied AI Consortium (NAAIC)

NAAIC connects academic institutions, industry leaders, and educators nationwide to build a robust national AI talent pipeline. Led by Miami Dade College, Houston City College, and Maricopa Community Colleges, we're democratizing AI education by bringing cutting-edge, industry-informed teaching to the educators building the AI workforce. https://www.naaic.ai/

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

[email protected]

630-678-8468

SOURCE CompTIA