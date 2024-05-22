Free Beer is Back at SeaWorld Orlando this Summer

Guests 21+ rewarded with a refreshment amidst a summer of excitement for the park's 60th Anniversary

ORLANDO, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating summer and its 60th Anniversary with a FREE refreshing libation for guests 21+. Starting now and throughout the summer, SeaWorld Orlando guests can get a restorative, ice-cold beer at the Waterway Grill Patio. All guests can receive one free 7oz beer per visit and pass members receive two free 7oz beers per visit from 11:00 a.m. to one hour prior to close, local time. Offer ends July 26. Dates and offers for discounted beer at all parks are subject to change.

"Between heart pounding rides and awe-inspiring animals, SeaWorld is hotter than ever this summer, and a free cold one – or two – is the perfect way for guests to get refreshed and back out to experience all SeaWorld has to offer," said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts. "It's a small token of our deep appreciation for all our guests as we celebrate 60 years of creating enriching, animal care experiences, exhilarating rides and all-around fun for everyone."

This summer, in celebration of SeaWorld's 60th anniversary, there are lots of new ways to enjoy all that SeaWorld has to offer, including:

NEW "So Much More to Sea" 60th Anniversary Parade Featuring Shamu and Crew – Starting May 25 th , in celebration of SeaWorld's 60 th Anniversary, guests of all ages can enjoy an ALL-NEW interactive parade featuring the park's ocean crew and fan-favorite SeaWorld characters, Shamu and Crew, embarking on an exciting adventure full of endless discovery!

– Starting , in celebration of SeaWorld's 60 Anniversary, guests of all ages can enjoy an ALL-NEW interactive parade featuring the park's ocean crew and fan-favorite SeaWorld characters, Shamu and Crew, embarking on an exciting adventure full of endless discovery! NEW Cirque-Style Show, Xceleration – Guests can catch an exhilarating ALL-NEW live stunt show, Xceleration featuring hip hop music, BMX, roller skating and skateboarding. Debuting May 24 th at the air-conditioned Nautilus Theater.

– Guests can catch an exhilarating ALL-NEW live stunt show, Xceleration featuring hip hop music, BMX, roller skating and skateboarding. Debuting at the air-conditioned Nautilus Theater. Shamu and Crew Better Together Breakfast: This summer, guests can start their day off hanging out with Shamu and Crew while enjoying a delicious breakfast. Reservations are required and capacity is limited!

This summer, guests can start their day off hanging out with Shamu and Crew while enjoying a delicious breakfast. Reservations are required and capacity is limited! NEW Sea Lion Presentation: the debut of Flippers, Facts and Fun: The Sea Lion Experience, a NEW sea lion presentation that will have guests laughing and learning lots of fun facts about sea lions.

the debut of Flippers, Facts and Fun: The Sea Lion Experience, a NEW sea lion presentation that will have guests laughing and learning lots of fun facts about sea lions. Ignite Fireworks: As the sun sets, the night sky comes alive! Ignite fireworks show returns to SeaWorld Orlando, featuring an incredible display of fireworks, music, lights and pyrotechnics that brings the brilliance of the sea to the sky above.

As the sun sets, the night sky comes alive! Ignite fireworks show returns to SeaWorld Orlando, featuring an incredible display of fireworks, music, lights and pyrotechnics that brings the brilliance of the sea to the sky above. Limited-edition 60th Anniversary Food & Beverage, Merchandise and Collectibles : Guests can commemorate SeaWorld's milestone 60 th Anniversary with special exclusive food and beverage offerings, collectables, and memorabilia throughout the year, including a new souvenir popcorn bucket, new souvenir sipper, special 60 th anniversary beer on draft, and snacks and sips like Shamu-shaped pretzels, Seaberry Splash Dippin' Dots and Rita's Shark Gelati.

: Guests can commemorate SeaWorld's milestone 60 Anniversary with special exclusive food and beverage offerings, collectables, and memorabilia throughout the year, including a new souvenir popcorn bucket, new souvenir sipper, special 60 anniversary beer on draft, and snacks and sips like Shamu-shaped pretzels, Seaberry Splash Dippin' Dots and Rita's Shark Gelati. Chill-Out at the All-New Antarctica Realm: Opening May 25 th, the all-new Antarctica Realm will be home to the highly anticipated family launch coaster of the year, Penguin Trek, opening this summer. Guests can enjoy the new "South Pole Sips" bar, the reopened Expedition Café with diverse menu options, and get up-close with penguins at their habitat, making Antarctica a must-visit for all guests this summer.

Best Way to Play this Summer

The best way to keep the fun going at SeaWorld Orlando this year is with an Annual Pass. With an Annual Pass, guests will enjoy 12 months of unlimited visits and special benefits like exclusive access to our newest attraction coming soon, "Penguin Trek", FREE parking, FREE guest tickets, access to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and more! Special offers on tickets and passes, including limited-time Memorial Day deals, are available at SeaWorld Orlando. Join in celebrating SeaWorld's 60th Anniversary and explore "So Much More to Sea" this summer!

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life-themed rides and attractions, special events, and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 41,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

