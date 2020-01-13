'Free Burma Rangers,' Documentary Exploring American Family's Mission to Rescue War Victims in Myanmar, Iraq and Syria, is Coming to Movie Theaters Nationwide this Winter

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events is bringing "Free Burma Rangers," a new documentary chronicling the remarkable true story of a heroic American family, to theaters across the country on February 24 and 25. The film depicts the journey of David Eubank, a U.S. Special Forces veteran, and his family, who have dedicated their lives to rescuing war and terrorist-oppressed people in Myanmar (formerly Burma), Iraq, and Syria, and rendering aid to those affected by those conflicts.

Free Burma Rangers

Tickets for "Free Burma Rangers" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Fathom Events presents "Free Burma Rangers" in more than 800 select movie theaters on Tuesday, February 24, Wednesday, February 25, and Thursday, March 2, at 7:00pm local time, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"Documenting the Eubank's work throughout the Middle East has been one of the most humbling and life-changing processes I've yet to experience," said Director Chris Sinclair. "To watch this film is to follow a journey of selflessness and witness what it really means to put others before oneself, no matter the cost."

Produced by Deidox Films in collaboration with LifeWay Films and directed by Brent Gudgel and Chris Sinclair, "Free Burma Rangers" documents David and his wife Karen as they move to Myanmar during the height of its civil war with one mission in mind: to free the oppressed and rescue victims. David began training ethnic groups to conduct rescue missions to help those in need, while indigenous medics set up medical clinics and Karen developed children's programs. Soon, the indigenous leaders asked if David would train teams for them, and in 1997, the Free Burma Rangers were officially founded. More than two decades later, the Eubank family continues to serve oppressed people in the Middle East. They have raised three children in Myanmar, and the Free Burma Rangers have today trained more than 4,500 members and helped more than 1.5 million displaced individuals.

"Fathom Events continually strives to bring powerful documentaries to audiences across the country," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "The story of the Eubanks and their unwavering dedication to serving victims, no matter their ethnicity or status, is an inspiration that will resonate with viewers of all ages and backgrounds."

For artwork/photos related to "Free Burma Rangers," visit the Fathom Events press site .

To view the updated trailer, visit youtube.com.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 975 locations and 1,578 screens in 181 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com .

About LifeWay Films

LifeWay Films is a division of LifeWay Christian Resources, one of the world's largest providers of Christian resources. LifeWay Films exist to empower churches and Christians to engage faith-based films as a tool for discipleship and growing in their faith.

About Deidox Films

Deidox Films is a 501(c)(3) non-profit documentary production company creating content from a Christian perspective. Their documentaries serve churches and organizations around the globe.

