Free Burritos: Chipotle Honors Nurses with One-Day BOGO On June 4

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today it's offering a special, one day, buy-one-get-one free (BOGO) on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 to honor nurses across the country. Real food for those who are making a real difference in healthcare every day.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering a special, one day, buy-one-get-one free (BOGO) on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 to honor nurses across the country.

All nurses with a valid nursing license or ID can receive a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value. And because Chipotle knows that many nurses' schedules go beyond traditional work hours, the promotion is valid at all Chipotle locations in the U.S. and Canada from open to close that day.

"We know that nurses are some of the most hardworking individuals and Chipotle wants to do its part to recognize these dedicated professionals who are helping to cultivate a better world," said Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Reputation Officer at Chipotle. "We're inviting all nurses to come into Chipotle to show us their IDs to redeem our token of appreciation."

The BOGO is valid for all types of nurses, including RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA and local equivalents or analogues who present valid identification, such as their nursing license or hospital or medical office nursing ID. It is available for in-restaurant orders only and is not valid for online, mobile or catering. There is a limit of one free entrée item per eligible customer with the purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value. The BOGO is available in conjunction with a Chipotle Rewards redemption, but cannot otherwise be combined with other offers or promotions. The offer is also void where prohibited and additional restrictions may apply.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had approximately 2,500 restaurants as of March 31, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 70,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and Executive Chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill

Related Links

www.chipotle.com

