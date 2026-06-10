Free Camping: The Dyrt Finds 3 Out of 5 Campers Camp for Free

PORTLAND, Ore., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S., found that three out of five campers (59.8%) camped for free at least once last year.

These statistics are from the 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks, which is compiled from the results of surveys conducted with thousands of members of The Dyrt Community, a representative sample of U.S. residents, and camping property managers across all 50 states.

Credit: The Dyrt camper Corbin at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Colorado

"There are so many ways to camp for free throughout the country," says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "There's dispersed camping in national forests and Bureau of Land Management areas, free overnight parking, and even free established campgrounds. For me, dispersed backcountry camping is camping in its truest form — no established campsites, no plumbing, no trash cans. It's the best way to fully get away from the grind, unwind and get back to nature."

Of the campers who camped for free last year, 79.1% went dispersed camping while 73.6% — mainly RVers and vanlifers — spent a night at a rest stop or parking lot. Almost two-thirds (63.7%) found a spot at a free established campground. Private property, if you know someone, is also a great free camping option — 36.5% camped on property owned by friends or family while 28.9% camped on their own property.

There are over 600 million acres of public land in the U.S. where anyone can camp for free. Since these are not established campgrounds with websites, finding information about where to go can be daunting. The Dyrt has the most comprehensive guide to free camping locations with thousands listed in the app, most with photos and reviews from real campers.

If you're celebrating National Camping Month this June, remember to pack in and pack out and bring everything you need, adhering to the Leave No Trace principles. It's also important to do some research before dispersed camping — use The Dyrt PRO to check stay limits, distance rules or if a permit is required.

"On my long-time bucket list was Leslie Gulch in the Owyhee area of eastern Oregon," says The Dyrt camper Judy from Washington. "We finally were able to drive this amazing road through a red rock canyon. The road can be a bit rocky with a few stream crossings, but our truck-camper combo was a champ. The best part of all was the free BLM campsite at Slocum Creek set amongst the red rocks."

Read The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO, campers get all RV parks and campgrounds, the Free Camping Collection, and the RV Trip Planner. The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks is informed by the largest online camping community and is the leading source of information for the camping industry.

www.thedyrt.com

Media Contact:

Mike Wollschlager

860-526-1555

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SOURCE The Dyrt