Free GOfermentors® for wildfire effected wineries in CA

FAR HILLS, N.J., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOfermentor® announces it will loan GOfermentors for any winery effected by the wildfires California. We are saddened by the devastation and would like to provide equipment to help get the wineries back on their feet. The GOfermentor's are in stock, there is no set-up, or plumbing required. You can be up and running in hours.

"As the GOfermentor is a closed system the grapes are not exposed to smoke taint while they are in the liner," said Dr. Vijay Singh, inventor and co-owner of GOfermentor. "Our wine storage system SmartBarrrel®, can also help with smoke taint, as the air is vacuumed out of the storage liner and there is no head-space, minimizing any smoke contamination."

We will lend the equipment, and a set of 3 liners, all you need to do is to pay for freight and return the machines by Jan 2020.

The GOfermentor® brings 21st century technology, developed originally for the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, to modern winemaking. The GOfermentor utilizes a closed system which helps protect against contamination. The GOfermentor prevents air from contacting the wine, minimizing the need for sulfite additions. The GOfermentor provides better control of fermentation parameters, minimal exposure to air, and automated cap management, thereby producing better extraction, better color and ultimately better quality wine.

AUTOMATED PUNCH Set schedule on your Smart-phone.

PRESSES ITSELF Built-in press. Insert pressing tube and pump out the wine.

NO INSTALLATION One ton maximum grape capacity. 4'x4' space. 110VAC.

NO WASTE WATER Single-use liner, no cleaning. No environmental permits.

NO CLEANING Medical grade BPA-free biodegradable single-use liner. No contamination. No off-odors.

