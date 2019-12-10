Free Lyft rides from train to plane at Ontario International Airport

The program allows for Lyft rides of up to $35 to or from Metrolink stations at Montclair, Upland, Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario-East and is designed to increase public transportation ridership to ONT. Fares are charged by Lyft directly to SBCTA.

Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners, immediate past president of SBCTA and a member of the Ontario City Council, cheered the partnership as an important next step in helping ONT meet the air travel needs of one of the fastest-growing population and economic centers in the United States.

"A big part of what distinguishes Ontario airport is its access and convenience and, as an airport authority, we are committed to exploring all options which enable us to maintain that competitive edge, increase commuter and transit options, and promote sound growth as we continue to development of Southern California's newest aviation gateway," Wapner said.

SBCTA President Darcy McNaboe noted that local control of the Inland Empire airport has spurred significant, positive change for one of our county's greatest economic assets.

"To enthusiastically support this change, we are creating a pilot program that helps connect transit to the airport. The information we gather from this program will help us develop future connections that will ease congestion, improve communities, and continue to make San Bernardino County great."

The Montclair, Upland and Rancho Cucamonga train stations are on Metrolink's San Bernardino Line, while the Ontario-East Station is part of Metrolink's Riverside Line.

"Using Metrolink to connect through Lyft to Ontario International Airport makes sense for travelers as we have 52 trains that make stops Monday through Friday at the stations where the Lyft partnership is offered," said Metrolink Board Chair Brian Humphrey. "Customers also have weekend options on the San Bernardino Line where Metrolink has 20 trains that stop at the stations on Saturday and 14 trains on Sunday."

Air travelers are eligible for the free Lyft ride to ONT by entering GOSBCTA into their mobile app or state the code when calling into the concierge. The origin and destination must match the parameters of the participating station and riders must be standing within a geo-fenced boundary that is limited to the station platform and designated drop-off/pick-up areas within the station.

More information about the program is available at www.metrolinktrains.com/traintoplane.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 22 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 72 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

About METROLINK (metrolinktrains.com)

Metrolink is Southern California's commuter rail service enabling people to connect to their jobs and explore all that the region has to offer. Every year, Metrolink has nearly 12 million boardings from people who ditch their cars to avoid gridlock, removing an estimated 8.9 million vehicles from the roads and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 128,700 metric tons. Metrolink is the largest commuter rail agency in California and the third largest in the United States operating seven lines along a 538-mile network that travels across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

