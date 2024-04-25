Ontario International Airport Authority presents $32,000 to local USO in support of military servicemembers

ONTARIO, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Annual 5K at the Runway at Ontario International Airport (ONT) raised more than $32,000 for the USO to help further the organization's support of military servicemembers traveling through the popular aviation gateway.

On Thursday, the Ontario International Airport Authority presented a check for $32,079.11 to the USO at ONT, the latest in the airport's longstanding commitment to our nation's troops.

The Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners presents a check for $32,079.11 to the USO. The money represents net proceeds from ONT's 2nd Annual 5k at the Runway.

"We are proud to support the USO, its many volunteers and, above all, the brave men and women whose dedicated service to our nation provides us with the freedom we cherish," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the OIAA Board of Commissioners and a member of the USO California Advisory Board. "The USO plays such an important role in providing comfort and support to military members and their families while they travel, and here at Ontario International Airport, we have one of the best facilities of its kind anywhere."

Thursday's check represented the net proceeds from the annual race and community event, which took place on National USO Day – February 4. Nearly 1,000 runners and community members participated in the event, at the National Guard hangar. That location, adjacent to the airport's runways, provided a unique experience for all involved.

"We want to thank all of the participants, and our sponsors, for making this year's 5K at the Runway such a runaway success, while raising money for our great partners at the USO," said Atif Elkadi, OIAA Chief Executive Officer.

The USO at ONT opened in 2006 and is open 365 days a year on the southern edge of the former Terminal One. Thousands of servicemembers use the facility each year, many of them from nearby bases such as Fort Irwin, MCLB Barstow and March Air Reserve Base.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

