Free Menopause Symptom Checklist Helps Women Identify and Track Menopausal Symptoms

The National Menopause Foundation's New Discussion Guide and Tool Helps Women to Track More Than 30 Menopausal Symptoms.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Menopause Foundation is pleased to announce the creation of a new tool to support women as they journey to and through menopause - the Menopause Symptom Checklist. This downloadable checklist of menopause symptoms is comprised of a broad range of both physical and psychological changes that women might experience during perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause.

"Many people know that hot flashes are a symptom of menopause, but most don't know that there are more than 30 symptoms that a woman might experience during the menopausal transition," said Claire Gill, founder, The National Menopause Foundation. "Thankfully, most women won't experience all of the symptoms, but it's very common for women to experience several. If you don't know what to expect, it's hard to be prepared for the changes that can occur during this normal stage of life."

Menopause marks the point in time 12 months after a woman's last period. The years leading up to when a woman stops menstruating are collectively called the menopausal transition, also known as perimenopause. Hormone levels vary greatly during this transitional time, and women may experience a range of symptoms. This transition is a major midlife event in women's lives, usually beginning between ages 45 and 55 and lasting for about seven years. Approximately 80% of women will experience some symptoms during the menopausal transition.

For more information about menopause and how to live your best life during this transitional period, visit www.nationalmenopausefoundation.org.

About the National Menopause Foundation

The National Menopause Foundation (NMF) was founded in 2019 to be a trusted and relatable resource to raise awareness and understanding of menopause through education, activism, and community building. Created for women and by women, the National Menopause Foundation is building an informed community where women can learn, exchange information, find support and be inspired as they approach and journey through Menopause. NMF destigmatizes Menopause by increasing the public awareness, knowledge and positive perception of this phase in women's lives. For more information visit www.nationalmenopausefoundation.org.

