Free Monthly Live Webinars Available for Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After stepping off the Business Builders Live stage as the keynote speaker of the two-day business event, Jay Owen continues to strive to bring practical strategies, frameworks, and coaching to entrepreneurs during a time when many businesses are rebuilding and strengthening their businesses after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is extremely important to me as an entrepreneur to share my knowledge with as many people as possible," said Owen. "I hope with producing monthly webinars, we are able to reach a greater audience and all learn together."

There are two webinars on the calendar for July, in which Owen will be sharing his advice on how to launch a business successfully and stay updated as marketing technology improves.

July 7th, 5 Steps to Successfully Marketing Your Business

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1516246384419/WN_Ys0dLtYpR6KVtZyuy8duBA

July 21st, 5 Things You Must Know Before You Build an App

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1016246408401/WN_

About Jay Owen

For nearly 20 years, Jay Owen has been building Design Extensions , a Florida-based marketing agency that's grown its revenue and profits every year since 1999. Increasing the company's revenue every single year hasn't been easy, but in doing so, Jay learned that building a thriving business is possible and you don't have to sacrifice family or quality of life to do it. Learn more about Jay at jayowenlive.com .

