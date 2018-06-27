Free Pop-Up Family Reading Festivals Are Coming To 27 U. S. Cities As Part Of The 2018 Scholastic Summer Reading Road Trip

To learn more about the Scholastic Summer Reading Road Trip visit: http://oomscholasticblog.com/post/buckle-summer-reading-road-trip

Throughout the month of July, two colorfully designed Summer Reading Road Trip RVs featuring the Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge theme A Magical Summer of Reading will tour across the U.S. to host "pop-up" reading festivals in collaboration with community organizations, bookstores, and public libraries. At each stop, kids and their families can join the summer learning fun by participating in hands-on activities, winning prizes, and taking photos with special guests including Clifford the Big Red Dog®. Additionally, some events will include appearances from today's most popular children's book authors and illustrators.

Over the past two years, these reading festivities have engaged nearly 30,000 kids and their families. Stops on the 2018 Scholastic Summer Reading Road Trip include:*

June 30 – San Carlos, CA

– July 1 – Plainville, MA

– July 3 – Brewster, MA

– July 3 – Dublin, CA

– July 5 – Dedham, MA

– July 5 – Northborough, MA

– July 6 – Salt Lake City, UT

– July 8 – Tempe, AZ

– July 9 – Lake Placid, NY

– July 11 – Montclair, NJ

– July 12 – Jersey City, NJ

– July 12 – Edmond, OK

– July 13 – Wichita, KS

– July 14 – Collegeville, PA

– July 14 – Rogers, AR

– July 16 – St. Louis, MO

– July 16 – Durham, NC

– July 17 – Winston-Salem, NC

– July 18 – Brevard, NC

– July 20 – Marietta, GA

– July 20 – Athens, GA

– July 20 – Oak Creek, WI

– July 22 – Delaware, OH

– July 23 – Canton, OH

– July 24 – Sardis, MS

– July 24 – Memphis, TN

– July 28 – Franklin, TN

QUOTE:

Ellie Berger, EVP and President of Scholastic Trade Publishing.

"Summer is a time of reading for pleasure, choosing your own books, and exploring new worlds. The Scholastic Summer Reading Road Trip is an exciting initiative that serves our corporate mission of raising lifelong readers. We are proud of the collaboration we have built over the past three years with our important community partners across the country and are thrilled to welcome new locations to this year's tour. Each event brings together a community that shares our dedication to literacy and helps make summer reading a celebration for their local children and families. We look forward to helping kids around the country this summer discover the fun of reading all year long."

Follow all of the Road Trip excitement on social media via #SummerReading, and learn more about the Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge at www.scholastic.com/summer.

*Dates and locations for the Summer Reading Road Trip are subject to change.

