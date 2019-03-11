Free Special Needs Resource Fair to Take Place in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 7, 2019

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Help Group will host its 9th Annual Special Needs Resource Fair on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Autism Center in Sherman Oaks, CA. The free event, which attracts more than 600 people each year, is an opportunity for parents and professionals to connect with the resources available for the special needs community, including children with autism spectrum disorder, learning disabilities, ADHD, developmental delays, and emotional challenges.

A diverse mix of exhibitors will provide information and answer questions about services for children, young people, and adults, as well as their families. There will be representatives from support groups, medical and therapeutic services, educational supports, financial and estate planning, advocacy services, respite services, recreational and camping programs, vocational and residential programs, and more.

The event will feature opportunities for children and families to interact with therapy dogs from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs; visit with animals from Special Spirit, Inc. Therapeutic Riding Center; and play with friends on the Hasbro playground. There will also be food and snacks available for purchase.

Hosted by The Help Group, their Kids Like Me program offers summer, winter and spring camps at The Help Group's Sherman Oaks and Culver City locations. Camp programs are developed by a multidisciplinary team to address unique strengths and abilities, foster social skills, and cultivate friendships. They are led by highly trained therapists and counselors, and campers are assessed and matched with the right program to ensure the best possible camp experience for everyone.

The Special Needs Resource Fair will take place at 13164 Burbank Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91401. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, please contact Tracy Peters at 310-751-1486 or tpeters@thehelpgroup.org.

About Kids Like Me

The Kids Like Me program, located in the Los Angeles area, is designed especially for children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder and other special needs. They offer after school enrichment classes, camps, and weekend social events.

www.kidslikemela.org

www.facebook.com/kidslikeme

About The Help Group

Founded in 1975, The Help Group is the largest, most innovative and comprehensive nonprofit of its kind in the United States serving children, adolescents and young adults with special needs related to autism spectrum disorder, learning disabilities, ADHD, developmental delays, abuse and emotional challenges.

www.thehelpgroup.org

