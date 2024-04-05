FREE SPRING BREAK DAY CAMP @ ALCOHOL JUSTICE

05 Apr, 2024, 19:46 ET
Canal District Youth Are Invited to Learn Story Telling, Public Speaking Skills, Self-Empowerment, and Strategies for Resisting Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drugs
MEDIA ADVISORY FOR EVENTS OCCURRING APRIL 8-12, 2024
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice, in collaboration with SPEAKLYFE and Youth for Justice, will hold a unique Spring Break Day Camp for young people April 8 to April 12, 2024 at their offices in the Canal District of San Rafael. The event is free for local youth and offers a dynamic, fun mix of workshops, trainings, contests, games, awards, and prizes.
What: Spring Break Day Camp
Where: Alcohol Justice, 24 Belvedere St., San Rafael, CA 94901
When: Monday, April 8 through Friday, April 12, 1-5 p.m. (lunch included)
Who: Alcohol Justice staff and Chauncey and Susan Bryant of SPEAKLYFE
Why: Today's youth face a challenging road ahead with risks at every turn. Spring Break Day Camp at Alcohol Justice will help participants learn new skills, find their authentic voices, tell their personal stories, and communicate more effectively.
Spring Day Camp 2024 Topics
Introduction to Public Speaking
OBJECTIVE – Public speaking skills taught through interactive activities.
Alcohol and Tobacco Awareness Discussion
OBJECTIVE - To educate teenagers about the risks and consequences of alcohol, tobacco, and other drug use and to promote healthy lifestyle choices.
Structuring a Speech
OBJECTIVE - Brainstorming to craft a compelling opening while organizing main points.
Peer Pressure Discussion
OBJECTIVE - Defining peer pressure and its impact on teenagers.
Speech Delivery Techniques
OBJECTIVE – Speaking creatively.
Media Literacy Discussion
OBJECTIVE - Developing critical thinking skills.
Group Speech & Presentations
OBJECTIVE - Leadership Development.
Youth Legislation Discussion
OBJECTIVE - Understanding civic engagement.
Final Speech Presentations
OBJECTIVE – Equipping teens to speak at all levels of government.
For further information or to schedule news coverage of the event, please contact:
Michael Scippa, 415 847-3006 [email protected]
SOURCE Alcohol Justice
