FREE SPRING BREAK DAY CAMP @ ALCOHOL JUSTICE

Canal District Youth Are Invited to Learn Story Telling, Public Speaking Skills, Self-Empowerment, and Strategies for Resisting Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drugs

MEDIA ADVISORY FOR EVENTS OCCURRING APRIL 8-12, 2024

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice, in collaboration with SPEAKLYFE and Youth for Justice, will hold a unique Spring Break Day Camp for young people April 8 to April 12, 2024 at their offices in the Canal District of San Rafael. The event is free for local youth and offers a dynamic, fun mix of workshops, trainings, contests, games, awards, and prizes.

What: Spring Break Day Camp

Where: Alcohol Justice, 24 Belvedere St., San Rafael, CA 94901

When: Monday, April 8 through Friday, April 12, 1-5 p.m. (lunch included)

Who: Alcohol Justice staff and Chauncey and Susan Bryant of SPEAKLYFE

Why: Today's youth face a challenging road ahead with risks at every turn. Spring Break Day Camp at Alcohol Justice will help participants learn new skills, find their authentic voices, tell their personal stories, and communicate more effectively.

Spring Day Camp 2024 Topics

Introduction to Public Speaking

OBJECTIVE – Public speaking skills taught through interactive activities.

Alcohol and Tobacco Awareness Discussion

OBJECTIVE - To educate teenagers about the risks and consequences of alcohol, tobacco, and other drug use and to promote healthy lifestyle choices.

Structuring a Speech

OBJECTIVE - Brainstorming to craft a compelling opening while organizing main points.

Peer Pressure Discussion

OBJECTIVE - Defining peer pressure and its impact on teenagers.

Speech Delivery Techniques

OBJECTIVE – Speaking creatively.

Media Literacy Discussion

OBJECTIVE - Developing critical thinking skills.

Group Speech & Presentations

OBJECTIVE - Leadership Development.

Youth Legislation Discussion

OBJECTIVE - Understanding civic engagement.

Final Speech Presentations

OBJECTIVE – Equipping teens to speak at all levels of government.

For further information or to schedule news coverage of the event, please contact:

Michael Scippa, 415 847-3006 [email protected]

