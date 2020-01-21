FREE Tax Preparation Service Returns to Broward County as Broward Tax Pro

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will provide tax preparation at $0 COST to individuals & families with an annual income of less than $55,000 from January 21st through April 15, 2020. These services are provided by IRS-Certified Tax Professionals at 16 permanent tax sites located across Broward County, in local nonprofits, public libraries, plus more than 25 mobile tax sites where we assist and ensure accessibility to the community. To find the nearest VITA site, call 211 or visit www.VITATaxesFree.org.

This free tax preparation service is also available for person(s) with disabilities, veterans and the elderly. Services are available in English, Spanish, French, Haitian-Creole, Portuguese and American Sign-Language. Program participants will receive financial guidance on various ways to maximize their refund.

"During the 2019 tax season, $6.3 million in taxes were refunded to Broward County working families and individuals and over 7,000 people were served across 16 site locations with $1.5 million in savings on tax preparation fees," said Josie Bacallao, President/CEO of Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF), the largest provider of these services in Broward County.

Broward Tax Pro – a community-wide initiative - is made possible by the Children's Services Council of Broward County (CSC), IRS, Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF), United Way of Broward County, and Citi Community Development. Other key partners and funders include: Community Access Center (CAC), Bank of America, Third Federal Savings & Loan, 211 Broward, HandsOn Broward, Broward County, Broward College, and Broward County Libraries.

Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF) is a non-profit founded 37 years ago by community leaders to ease the acculturation transition for newcomers from other nations. Today, HUF provides assistance through 12 programs and 30+ services in four languages to South Florida's diverse community. HUF, and UnidosUS Affiliate, is one of South Florida's largest agencies dedicated to the immigrant population, providing them with the tools they need to build a new life. In 2019, the agency served more than 15,000 children and families. HUF offers assistance at four main office locations and provides extended services at 50+ outreach locations—including citizenship services at libraries, free tax preparation at mobile sites, and education services at public schools, among others.

