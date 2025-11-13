HARLEM, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unconditional Freedom, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming marginalized communities through healing, growth, and creative contribution, will host the inaugural exhibition of its Free the Artist program: "Free the Artist: An Art Opening from Those Behind Bars." The event will take place on December 2, 2025, in Harlem, New York.

About the Exhibit

Free the Artist began when incarcerated participants in Unconditional Freedom's Prison Monastery program began sharing their artwork with pen pals and volunteers. What started as an exchange of drawings and paintings evolved into a broader initiative to bring these works to public audiences.

This first exhibition will showcase artwork from both currently and formerly incarcerated artists, offering a platform for creative expression and connection. Each piece reflects the individuality, skill, and resilience of its creator, while opening a window into experiences often unseen by the public.

About the Programs

Unconditional Freedom's Prison Monastery reimagines prison as a place for reflection and renewal, providing incarcerated individuals with resources for spiritual and personal development. Free the Artist grew out of this effort, emphasizing the power of creativity as a form of healing, genius and contribution.

Guests will also experience Unconditional Freedom's Free Food initiative, as justice-impacted culinary students prepare appetizers for attendees. This program provides sit down, three course meals for the homeless and community, while providing culinary training and employment opportunities for individuals reentering society after incarceration.

Supporting the Artists

Original framed artworks will be available for purchase, with proceeds going directly to the artists. There will also be prints of selected artwork for sale. Additional donations will support Free the Artist's ongoing programs, including the permanent online art gallery.

Event Details:

Date: December 2, 2025

Location: 2277 3rd Ave, Harlem, New York

Admission: Free and open to the public

Learn more:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-the-artist-an-art-opening-from-those-behind-bars-tickets-1968264070820?aff=oddtdtcreator

Media Contact:

Caryn Roth

Executive Director, Unconditional Freedom

(510) 541-9430

[email protected]

https://unconditionalfreedom.org/

SOURCE Unconditional Freedom