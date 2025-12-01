Free the Artist Unveils Groundbreaking Exhibit of Incarcerated Creativity in New York City

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful testament to human resilience, Unconditional Freedom, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is proud to announce its inaugural in-person exhibition, "Free The Artist: An Exhibit By Incarcerated Artists." This landmark event will showcase profound works of art crafted behind prison walls, offering the public a rare glimpse into the unyielding spirit of creativity amid adversity.

Set for Tuesday, December 2, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM EST at 2277 3rd Ave in Harlem, the exhibit marks the first physical gathering for the Free the Artist initiative. Attendees will encounter a curated selection of artwork from individuals impacted by the justice system, each piece serving as a poignant narrative of strength, introspection, and hope. From vivid paintings to intricate drawings, these creations transcend confinement, inviting viewers to reflect on themes of redemption and expression.

"This art is so deeply moving, each piece and artist has a whole world and story." said Nancy Coleman, Director of the Free the Artist program. "The beauty that people find within themselves inside such a dark space is inspiring, and through this program, they are able to express it."

Guests will not only view the artwork but also learn about the broader Prison Monastery initiative, which turns prisons into spaces of contemplation and healing. Complementing the evening, appetizers will be provided by justice-impacted culinary students from the Free Food program, highlighting community-driven reintegration efforts.

Original framed pieces as well as prints will be available for purchase, with all proceeds directly benefiting the incarcerated artists. Additional donations collected will fuel the expansion of Free the Artist's mission to amplify marginalized voices worldwide.

As the holidays approach, this exhibit celebrates the unbreakable essence of creativity and resilience of those behind bars. Join us in honoring these artists and supporting a justice system where each person's genius is recognized.

For more details visit www.freetheartist.org or contact [email protected].

Contact:

Free the Artist Project

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (510) 541-9430

Website: www.freetheartist.org

