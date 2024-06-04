FREE THROWS, FREE CODES: CHIPOTLE WILL REWARD FANS WITH FREE BURRITOS DURING THE 2024 MEN'S PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Each time a player makes all their free throws, Chipotle will drop 500 free entrée codes* via X/Twitter

Free Throws, Free Codes aims to reward fans for made free throws amid a season where missed shots have famously triggered free food promotions in arenas nationwide

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced a new promotion called "Free Throws, Free Codes" ahead of the 2024 men's professional basketball championship series.

How It Works

Chipotle's Free Throws, Free Codes campaign will reward fans with free burritos whenever players make all their free throws during the 2024 men's professional basketball championship series.

1. When a player makes all their free throws at the line during games of the 2024 men's professional basketball championship series, Chipotle will drop a text-to-claim code* via a tweet from @ChipotleTweets on X.

Examples:

A player is fouled on a two-point shot and makes both free throws A player is fouled on a three-point shot and makes all three free throws A player is fouled after a made basket, either a two-point shot or three-point shot, and converts their one free throw on the "and 1" opportunity A player makes the one free throw after a technical foul is assessed to their opponent A player makes both free throws after a flagrant foul is assessed to their opponent



2. The first 500 fans to text the designated code to 888222 will receive a code for a free entrée from Chipotle*. The brand will give away up to 17,500 free entrees per game. Ordinary text and data rates will apply.

"This season, players have intentionally missed free throws to score freebies for their fans," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. "Hitting free throws on basketball's biggest stage deserves to be celebrated, so we are flipping the script by offering free food for perfect trips to the line during the final series of the season."

Real Food for Real Basketball Fans

Chipotle established its Real Food for Real Athletes platform to help athletes across all levels perform their best with proper nutrition through real ingredients. For years, Chipotle has provided Real Food for Real Fans during basketball's highest level of competition in June. The brand aims to bring together fans from opposing teams with the universal appeal of free Chipotle. "Free Throws, Free Codes," builds on the brand's successful "Freepointer'' campaign last year that dropped free entrée codes for made three-pointers.

This promotion is not affiliated with or authorized, endorsed, or sponsored by the National Basketball Association, any of its affiliates or any NBA team or personnel, or X. The use of any trade name or trademark of the National Basketball Association or X is for identification and reference purposes only and does not imply any association.

*Free burrito codes will be valid for any regularly priced entrée, subject to availability, through June 6, 2024. Valid in the U.S. only. Cannot be combined with any other offers. For complete details, visit chipotle.com/free-throw.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are nearly 3,500 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Kuwait and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 120,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill