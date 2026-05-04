Free Tool Helps Growers, Advisors See Impact of Regenerative Practices on Drought Resilience

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As drought risk intensifies across U.S. farmland, the Soil Health Institute (SHI) has launched a new, science-based tool to help farmers and advisors understand how soil health management can improve water availability and crop resilience. The Drought Resilience Calculator (DRC) models how increased residue cover and soil organic carbon can help crops better withstand dry conditions.

The web-based DRC simulates the soil water cycle using historical weather data for a specific location and compares conventional management with soil health management. By quantifying changes in evaporation, transpiration, and plant available water, the tool shows how healthier soils can store more water and save water for when crops need it most. This supports more stable yields — especially in regions and growing seasons where water is limited.

"Looking at water use through a growing season with the DRC is helpful for showing how soil health management can leave more water for crops, allowing you to go longer between rain events without the crop experiencing stress," said Sledge Taylor, a farmer who has explored the tool's applications.

The Drought Resilience Calculator was developed with support from Cargill and draws on soil health data and management insights from real-world production systems.

"A more food-secure world starts on the farm – with farmers," said Ryan Sirolli, senior director of sustainability solutions at Cargill. "Advancing that progress means helping farmers access the support and tools they need to overcome barriers to improving soil health. That's why Cargill supported the development of SHI's Drought Resilience Calculator – a practical tool that helps assess how soil health affects water availability. This effort is part of Cargill's broader work to advance regenerative agriculture through programs and partnerships in more than 16 countries."

The Drought Resilience Calculator builds on research conducted by the Soil Health Institute, a global nonprofit, during its North American Project to Evaluate Soil Health Measurements. By combining open-source models with research showing that building soil organic carbon increases available water holding capacity, the tool translates scientific discovery into locally relevant insight for farmers.

"These practical insights can help farmers and advisors make informed management decisions, building drought resilience into their production systems," said SHI President and CEO Dr. Wayne Honeycutt.

A second phase of the DRC will explore the impact of soil health management on drought resilience across a region, allowing organizations to view the benefits of regenerative practices in their supply sheds.

The Drought Resilience Calculator is available at drc.soilhealthinstitute.org.

For updates and upcoming webinars on the DRC and other topics, please join SHI's email list.

About the Soil Health Institute

The Soil Health Institute is a global non-profit with a mission of safeguarding and enhancing the vitality and productivity of soils through scientific research and advancement. Our vision is a world where farmers and ranchers grow quality food, fiber, and fuel using soil health systems that sustain farms and rural communities, promote a stable climate and clean environment, and improve human health and well-being. By bringing together leaders in science and industry, SHI conducts research and empowers farmers and landowners to adopt soil health systems that contribute economic and environmental benefits to agriculture and society. Find out more at www.soilhealthinstitute.org or on YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media Contact: Alisson Clark, Communications Director, [email protected]

SOURCE Soil Health Institute