Free Yourself Donates 100% of Sales to The Farmlink Project to Deliver 10 million Pounds of Food Before Thanksgiving

BENNINGTON, Vt., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Free Yourself, the multi-award-winning, socially conscious fragrance brand, announced it will donate 100% of its next $10,000 in sales to The Farmlink Project, a nonprofit racing to deliver 10 million pounds of fresh food to families in need before Thanksgiving.

Since the brand's launch in Spring 2024, Free Yourself founders Jeff Miller and Todd Thurman have doubled down on their support of Farmlink's urgent mission to fight food insecurity nationwide.

Free Yourself is donating 100% of its next $10,000 in sales directly to The Farmlink Project. Supporters can participate by purchasing the brand's fragrances and candles at freeyourself.com. The entire purchase price of each product (free shipping) will go to Farmlink. Selections include the brand's new Mindful Collection; three fragrances, SAVOR, AWE, and VIBE, housed in jewel-toned refillable packaging that makes a meaningful and sustainable holiday gift. The Farmlink Project connects farms with surplus produce to food banks nationwide, bridging the gap between abundance and need. Since 2020, the organization has rescued over 500 million pounds of fresh food, the equivalent of more than 450 million meals. The nonprofit aims to deliver 10 million pounds of fresh food to families in need before Thanksgiving.

"With SNAP benefits facing uncertainty right before Thanksgiving, we wanted to do something simple, real, and with our friends and supporters' help, incredibly impactful," said Jeff Miller. "The need for food remains urgent, and Farmlink's work is a lifeline for so many."

CNN Hero, The Farmlink Project connects farms with surplus produce to food banks nationwide, bridging the gap between abundance and need. Since 2020, the organization has rescued over 500 million pounds of fresh food, the equivalent of more than 450 million meals.

To help, Free Yourself is donating 100% of its next $10,000 in sales directly to The Farmlink Project. Supporters can participate by purchasing the brand's fragrances and candles at freeyourself.com . The entire purchase price of each product (free shipping) will go to Farmlink.

Selections include the brand's new Mindful Collection; three fragrances, SAVOR, AWE, and VIBE, housed in jewel-toned refillable packaging that makes a meaningful and sustainable holiday gift.

"We're inviting companies and everyday philanthropists to match our donation," said Todd Thurman. "The faster we reach our goal, the faster it can be matched - helping The Farmlink Project reach theirs."

"We grow enough food to feed every person on the planet, nobody should be worried about where their next meal will come from, especially during the holidays," said Aidan Reilly, of The Farmlink Project. "This partnership with Free Yourself will help thousands of people across the country at a time when it's needed most." Free Yourself's $10,000 donation will provide approximately 140,000 meals. Securing nine matching donors, that number would grow to 1.4 million meals nationwide.

"Imagine your candle lighting the way to $100,000, or your travel-size perfume helping feed a million people in need," added Jeff Miller. "Luxury can be both beautiful and benevolent, a way to nourish body and soul."

About Free Yourself

Free Yourself is a pioneering luxury fragrance and wellness brand that blends the artistry of perfumery with the science of positive psychology and a deep commitment to sustainability. The brand creates scents designed to inspire reflection, intention, and emotional well-being. Each fragrance transforms daily ritual into an act of renewal - uniting beauty and purpose in service of human flourishing.

Learn more at www.freeyourself.com Follow @freeyourselfandflourish on Instagram and TikTok.

About The Farmlink Project

The Farmlink Project connects farmers to communities facing food insecurity, delivering millions of pounds of farm-fresh produce that would otherwise be wasted to feed families in need.

Learn more at farmlinkproject.org .

Media Contact:

Aimee Majoros

646-221-1849

[email protected]

SOURCE Free Yourself