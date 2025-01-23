Free Yourself Fragrance House Donates 50% to Wildfire Recovery Fund

BENNINGTON, Vt., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Fragrance brand FREE YOURSELF is donating 50% of every online* purchase to the Wildfire Recovery Fund now through February 28th, 2025 and will continue to offer complimentary shipping on all continental U.S. orders.

FREE YOURSELF is the artistic mission of its two visionary brand founders, Jeff Miller and Todd Thurman: to craft fragrances that liberate individuals from conventional expectations, allowing them to embrace their authentic selves through scent.

Crafted in Grasse, France in collaboration with a fifth generation perfumery house that combines traditional artisanal methods with modern innovations, FREE YOURSELF incorporates centuries-old techniques while pushing the boundaries of olfactory art. Each fragrance is inspired by an element: air, water, earth and fire. FREE YOURSELF fragrances elevate the art of living with candles that blend the finest oils created by our master perfumers in Grasse, France. Each ceramic candle is encased in a unique, reusable vessel, wheel-thrown by the skilled artisans of Farmhouse Pottery in Woodstock, Vermont, symbolizing a perfect harmony of global craftsmanship and local artistry.

Co-founder Jeff Miller brings decades of experience in the entertainment and advertising industries, having developed and produced hundreds of high-profile projects globally for renowned studios and brands such as Warner Bros., Disney, Apple, HBO, Coca-Cola, Ford, Chevy, and Wells Fargo, including many Superbowl campaigns. A lifelong fragrance enthusiast, Jeff holds a Master of Applied Positive Psychology (MAPP) from the University of Pennsylvania, blending his expertise in storytelling and science to craft fragrances that inspire and liberate.

Co-founder Todd Thurman brings over three decades of expertise in high-end hospitality, managing iconic establishments including Tom Coliccho's CRAFT restaurant and orchestrating prestigious events like the Vanity Fair Oscar party which led to Todd being named the 'most famous person nobody knows' by Us Weekly in the '90s.

Their revolutionary new fragrance house FREE YOURSELF was created at the intersection of Jeff's passion for science and storytelling and Todd's refined sense of luxury. As Founders with deep roots in the Los Angeles community, Jeff Miller & Todd Thurman are committed to supporting LA's recovery and want to express their heartfelt gratitude for everyone providing assistance.

