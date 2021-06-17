FreeCast Adds Real America's Voice to SelectTV

ORLANDO, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast is announcing a new agreement with Performance One Media to offer Real America's Voice to SelectTV's viewers. Real America's Voice is a linear channel delivering exciting live news, current affairs and event coverage along with original programming seven days a week. The channel touts itself as a network that fosters the real voice of America, in contrast to conglomerate cable news networks.

This latest news channel addition bolsters FreeCast's Streaming TV offering, which unifies web-based content sources, linear streaming channels and VOD assets into one unified digital guide, creating a low-cost TV experience that is even more inclusive than cable or satellite TV packages. Real America's Voice is one of many free advertising supported channels available via the service, in addition to hundreds of thousands of movies and TV episodes, available from free and paid sources.

"We are thrilled to offer Real America's Voice network to our SelectTV audience and are committed to offering top quality news networks offering a broad perspective," said Tracy West, Executive Vice President of Digital Content and Channel Distribution for FreeCast. "For the streaming TV audience in the USA, our platform is a must have aggregation tool, allowing customers to on-board and organize their pay subscriptions and free SelectTV content in one digital guide."

SOURCE FreeCast

