FreeCast Appeals to Hispanic Consumers with its New SelectTV Mis Canales Package

Mis Canales is packed with well known, popular channels that appeal to the entire family including Antena 3, Atrescine, Atreseries, Canal Sur, Caracol, Cinema Dinamita, Estrella TV, Estudio5, Gol TV, ¡HOLA! TV, Inglés para Todos, Multimedios, NTN24, Nuestra Tele, PX Sports, RCN Novelas, Tarima, Teleformula, Tigo Sports, TV Consciente, TVV, TyC Sports, VePlus, Video Rola, and Viendo Movies.

In addition to the premium Spanish language content in the Mis Canales package, SelectTV also provides easy and affordable access to free TV shows, movies, and subscription services in English. This makes it a perfect solution for bilingual and Hispanic households who are looking for a complete TV solution that caters to their interests without forcing them to go elsewhere for their favorite US programming.

FreeCast's Executive Vice President of Digital Content and Channel Distribution, Tracy West, commented on the new service: "Mis Canales, along with SelectTV's free Spanish language channels and local over-the-air networks available through the Streaming TV Kit give our customers an entertainment bonanza for a low monthly fee. With the Streaming TV Kit soon to be available in retail, along with our in-language marketing efforts, we expect the Hispanic audience to make up a sizable percentage of our new customers going forward."

