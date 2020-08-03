FreeCast Partners with Stingray to Offer its Free, Ad-supported TV Channels and Popular Audio Channels

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast is announcing an agreement with Stingray, a leading music, media and technology company, that will bring five ad-supported TV channels and ten of Stingray's most popular music channels to the company's SmartGuide.



Popular channels such as Qello Concerts by Stingray, Stingray DJazz, Stingray Classica, and Stingray's Naturescape will be offered to FreeCast's millions of subscribers for free. Additionally, the Stingray Karaoke channel offers a huge variety of songs to sing along to, in every genre, with on-screen lyrics, perfect for families to enjoy while staying at home.



In addition, SelectTV customers will have access to ten audio-based channels, including Éxitos del Momento, Hip-Hop/R&B, Remember the 80s, Hot Country, Flashback 70s, Pop Adult, Alternative, Classic Rock, and Hit List.



FreeCast's Executive Vice President of Digital Content and Channel Distribution, Tracy West, talked about the importance of music channels as a part of the company's lineup: "Any ultimate entertainment package must include music. Stingray's diversified portfolio of music-driven channels really creates an experience for our customers to enjoy without spending more money. That's the power of our platform versus traditional TV or music streaming options."



"Launching several Stingray products with FreeCast is another important step in diversifying our distribution strategy as our linear channels are now available on ad-supported OTT platforms," said Rick Bergan, Head of Content Distribution, United States, of Stingray. "I am thrilled to build on our growing distribution with another major partner and showcase the flexibility of our service offering. As the entertainment landscape evolves, so does Stingray to respond to market and consumer demand."



