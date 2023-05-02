FreeCast Taps Big Media Veteran Gary Engel as Chief Marketing Officer

Engel led marketing strategy and subscriber growth at Warner Bros. Discovery and A+E Networks.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With sights on rapid subscriber growth, FreeCast is announcing a new executive hire, bringing on Gary Engel as Chief Marketing Officer. Engel has extensive experience, particularly in the television industry, where he's served at senior levels at several major media companies. Marketing is a high priority for FreeCast as the company seeks to ramp up both its commercial and retail subscriber acquisition.

Gary Engel

Before becoming FreeCast's CMO, Engel served as a Director for Warner Bros. Discovery, where he oversaw the launch of Discovery + as well as rapid growth of HBO Max. Prior to that, he served as a Vice President, overseeing marketing strategy and analytics for A+E Networks. His résumé also includes senior roles with MGM, Comcast, and Viacom.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley explained the decision to turn to a seasoned industry veteran as the company looks to accelerate subscriber growth: "HBO Max, Discovery +, and A+E networks all grew at a high rate during Gary's tenure. We're excited to benefit from that experience, too. As we begin onboarding commercial and retail customers in large numbers, subscriber satisfaction is top-of-mind.

Gary Engel also discussed his decision to accept the new role: "I'm so excited to join the FreeCast team. The change in home entertainment has changed more in the last five years than in the 60 years leading up to that combined. With so much choice consumers are confused as to what they have and what they want. FreeCast simplifies the entire ecosystem and makes the consumer streaming experience easy, economical, and most importantly, entertaining."

