FreeCast's Latest Deal Adds beIN SPORTS XTRA to SelectTV

ORLANDO, Fla., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast and beIN SPORTS are announcing an agreement that will bring beIN SPORTS XTRA to FreeCast's customers. That includes millions of households who access their OTT services via the company's flagship SelectTV service or other systems powered by the company's SmartGuide technology.



The new channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA, was recently launched as a free 24/7 English-language network featuring live sports, news, analysis, and highlights, bringing fans closer to the games they love. beIN SPORTS XTRA features a variety of programming including soccer, combat sports, adventure sports, original studio productions, and a vast library of past sporting events and content.



"beIN SPORTS XTRA offers a competitive programming lineup with live coverage of the most sought-after premium soccer matchups and sports entertainment in the world," said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS Deputy Managing Director for North America. "We are excited that SelectTV subscribers will now have access to live sports on beIN SPORTS XTRA in time for the thrilling start of the 2020/21 soccer seasons, beginning with Ligue 1 on August 22 and LaLiga on September 12, as well as LaLiga SmartBank and SüperLig set to kick off this Fall, in addition to the restart of Copa Libertadores on September 15. beIN SPORTS XTRA is a turnkey live sports option among SelectTV's thousands of free streaming channels and we're glad to be working together to make our premium channel available to even more sports fans throughout North America."



FreeCast's Executive Vice President of Digital Content and Channel Distribution, Tracy West, also discussed the impact of the new partnership: "It's no secret that consumers love sports. That used to be one of the few reasons to keep cable TV. Now, particularly with the help of beIN, we've got a robust sports offering of our own at a much lower price point than cable or satellite can offer."



