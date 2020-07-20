FreeCast's SelectTV Adds the Black News Channel

ORLANDO, Fla., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast is announcing a new partnership with the Black News Channel (BNC) to carry the network on its SelectTV service and other products powered by the company's SmartGuide. The Black News Channel has launched on SelectTV and these other services, continuing a significant expansion of FreeCast's linear TV offering.



The Black News Channel (BNC) is the nation's only culturally specific news channel that reflects the diverse views of the Black community. Minority owned and operated, BNC is dedicated to covering the unique perspective of African American communities. BNC provides access to information and educational programming to meet the specific needs of this growing and dynamic community that is a major consumer of subscription television services. BNC also provides an authentic, new voice that represents African Americans in mainstream media and fosters political, economic, and social discourse; the network is one voice representing the many voices of African Americans.



For years, FreeCast has touted its low-cost platform's ability to cater to a wide variety of content, particularly by giving smaller programmers access to an audience of millions. Without the traditional media gate-keepers, content focused on highly specific interests or communities can exist on the platform right alongside the household-name cable networks.



FreeCast CEO William Mobley talked about the voice that a low-cost platform like FreeCast's gives to specialized content providers: "The time is right for this channel, and I think that speaks to the power of our platform in the modern era. We're able to serve programmers of all sizes, and by extension, all of the many communities they speak to, in a way that big cable systems and the old media giants are not. That's something we take a lot of pride in."

