Freedom Bank Announces Appointment of Pierre A. Abushacra to its Board of Directors

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: FDVA) today announced the appointment of Pierre A. Abushacra to the Board of Directors of the Freedom Bank of Virginia, effective immediately. Mr. Abushacra brings extensive operating experience, along with a deep commitment to innovation and community engagement that aligns with Freedom Bank's mission and growth strategy.

Mr. Abushacra is the Founder of Kapa Capital, a private investment company specializing in commercial real estate. He is also a Founder of Firehook Bakery, the leading maker of artisan baked crackers sold in natural food stores and supermarkets throughout the United States. He previously served on the board of Bay Bank in Columbia, MD, providing him with a strong foundation in community banking and board governance.

"Pierre's broad background as an entrepreneur and real estate investor makes him an excellent addition to our Board," said Jason Gold, Chairman of the Board of Freedom Bank of Virginia. "He complements the group of qualified professionals and community leaders currently serving on the Board and understands the unique challenges and opportunities facing independent banks today. Pierre brings valuable insight as we continue expanding our platform for business and personal clients across the Northern Virginia region."

Mr. Abushacra earned his B.S. in Finance from George Washington University. In addition to his professional accomplishments, he has served on several nonprofit boards, contributing his expertise to community development, education, and technology innovation initiatives. He is a member of YPO and the SFA (Specialty Food Association) and is currently the Chair of the Board of the SFA, a 75-year-old industry trade organization serving over 4000 food maker members from around the country.

"I am honored to join Freedom Bank's Board of Directors," said Pierre Abushacra. "I have followed Freedom's growth for several years and admire its local leadership, strong reputation, and commitment to client relationships. I look forward to collaborating with the Board and management team to build upon its success."

