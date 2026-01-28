Freedom Bank Appoints Joe Daniel as SVP and Director of Sales & Marketing

Seasoned Sales and Marketing Leader Joins Freedom Bank to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: FDVA) today announced the appointment of Joe Daniel as Senior Vice President and Director of Sales & Marketing of the Freedom Bank of Virginia. In his new role, Joe will lead the bank's strategic focus on expanding client relationships across all lines of business and oversee sales execution, marketing strategy, digital engagement, and client selection to ensure coordinated and disciplined growth.

"Freedom Bank is at an important inflection point," said Joe Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Freedom Bank. "As we continue to grow, it's essential that our sales and marketing efforts are tightly aligned, data-informed, and grounded in our long-term strategy and values. Joe brings the experience, leadership, and strategic mindset needed to help us deepen client relationships and scale our company."

Joe Daniel brings more than 20 years of experience driving innovation and sales excellence across corporate and nonprofit sectors. He has led complex B2B acquisition, corporate engagement, and go-to-market strategies for organizations that served or partnered with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to emerging businesses across diverse industries. Joe's background includes extensive experience in community banking, CRM platforms, digital marketing initiatives, and the use of data analytics to drive sales performance.

"Freedom Bank has a strong reputation for relationship-driven banking and community commitment," said Joe Daniel. "I'm excited to join the team and help build an integrated growth strategy that strengthens our client relationships, sharpens our competitive position, and supports the bank's long-term vision."

Most recently, Joe served as a Director at the National Association of Corporate Directors in Arlington. Prior to that, he spent ten years as Vice President of Membership at the American Bankers Association. Joe is a graduate of Randolph-Macon College, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature. He and his wife, Kelly, live in Fairfax with their two children and are active members of the local community.

About Freedom Bank

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a next-generation community bank focused on empowering clients to achieve their dreams through innovative business, commercial, personal, and mortgage banking solutions. Through its deep banker expertise and entrepreneurial DNA, exceptional service, and easy-to-use technology, Freedom Bank is built to be its clients' primary relationship bank. Freedom Bank has locations in Chantilly, Fairfax, Manassas, Reston, Tysons, and Vienna, and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA with corporate offices in Tysons, VA. To learn more, visit www.freedom.bank.

Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 703-667-4161

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Freedom Bank of Virginia