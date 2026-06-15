Freedom Bells Nears Participation in All 50 States for America's 250th Birthday

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than one month until America's 250th Birthday, The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW), in partnership with its San Diego Chapter, announced that communities in 46 states have already registered to participate in Freedom Bells, a synchronized nationwide bell-ringing celebration scheduled for noon local time on July 4, 2026.

Organizers expect participation from all 50 states by Independence Day as communities across the country prepare to commemorate the nation's Semiquincentennial.

Freedom Bells invites Americans to gather in town squares, schools, veterans halls, libraries, community centers, front yards, and other public spaces to ring bells together in a shared moment of reflection and celebration.

The initiative continues to gain momentum as Americans register their participation and submit "Birthday Wishes" to America through FreedomBells.org.

Many participants remember America's Bicentennial celebration in 1976 and are looking forward to sharing this milestone with a new generation.

One participant from Madisonville, Texas, wrote, "I remember the Bicentennial when I was a child and I am thrilled to be here for the 250th! Happy Birthday America! What an honor to live in the greatest country on earth!"

Another participant from Lake County, Ohio, reflected on the significance of the milestone, "America 250 reminds us not only of our past, but of our shared responsibility to preserve and protect it for future generations."

Communities across the nation are already planning local celebrations. In Rapid City, South Dakota, Freedom Bells will be part of the city's America 250 festivities. Veterans organizations, historical societies, libraries, schools, and civic groups nationwide are organizing bell-ringing ceremonies and community gatherings around the noon celebration.

Freedom Bells provides participants with a free Ceremony Web App featuring a synchronized countdown to noon, ceremony resources, digital bell options, historical readings, a digital copy of the Declaration of Independence, opportunities for reflection, and commemorative participation certificates.

America's 250th Birthday marks a unique opportunity to reflect on the principles that shaped the nation, celebrate the freedoms Americans share, and pass those stories and traditions to future generations.

Participation is free and open to everyone.

To register, submit a Birthday Wish to America, or learn more, visit FreedomBells.org

About Freedom Bells: Freedom Bells is a free web app that provides the tools and resources needed to organize and participate in a nationwide celebration of America's 250th Birthday. On July 4, 2026, Americans across the country will use Freedom Bells to join a synchronized national bell-tolling at 12 noon local time. Learn more at www.FreedomBells.org

About The Military Order of the World Wars: The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) is a patriotic, nonpartisan, Veterans Service Organization (VSO) dedicated to promoting patriotism, civic responsibility, public service, and leadership in our nation's communities. Since MOWW's establishment in 1919, MOWW Companions have lived by the Order's motto, "It is nobler to serve than to be served." For more information, visit www.moww.org

SOURCE The Military Order of the World Wars