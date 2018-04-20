Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer Internship

Instead of a key card, eight social media savvy collegians will get the opportunity to learn to ride via Harley-Davidson's Riding Academy. Upon successful completion, they'll receive the keys to their very own Harley-Davidson motorcycle with the mission of sharing their experiences, exploring motorcycle culture, and enjoying the freedom of riding all summer long.

"We're continuously working to grow the sport of motorcycling," said Harley-Davidson CEO, Matt Levatich. "What better way to engage future riders than to have a whole team of newly trained enthusiasts share personal stories as they immerse themselves in motorcycle culture and community – all while gaining marketable career skills. I'm looking forward to following their journeys, learning about their experiences, and seeing them out on the road."

Reporting to Harley-Davidson's marketing and social media team, the interns will take to the road and document their journey throughout summer, including: learning to ride at H-D Riding Academy, attending and covering events and of course, experiencing the freedom of motorcycle riding. Some will even take part in the Motor Company's 115th Anniversary celebrations in Milwaukee and Prague.

To qualify, candidates must have a taste for adventure and be socially savvy storytellers. Interested candidates must describe what FREEDOM means to them by creating a video, writing an essay, developing a photo collage, or creating whatever piece of content they want to make their application unique and then submitting it to FreedomInternship@Harley-Davidson.com.

The internship program is open to junior and senior level college students (or equivalent) or recent college graduates across the globe, 18 years old and above, looking to pursue a career in social media, communications, public relations or marketing. In total, eight interns will be selected for the program and applications are due Friday, May 11.

For more information on the #FindYourFreedom internship program, visit the hiring page at www.h-d.com, and follow the interns throughout the summer on the brand's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat channels.

