Freedom Holding Corp Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report on ESG Initiatives.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), an international investment and technology company, has published its annual Sustainability Report for the 2025 financial year, showcasing the company's substantial contributions to social, educational, sports, and environmental projects across the countries where it operates. The total volume of external ESG-oriented investments amounted to 27.87 billion tenge (USD 57.6 million), underscoring the consistency of the company's sustainability efforts.

"Sustainability for us is not a stand-alone program but a philosophy that guides how we grow, invest, and support the communities around us. Each project - whether in education, technology, sports, culture, or environmental protection - reflects our long-term commitment to building a stronger and more resilient region. Empowering young people, fostering innovation, and improving quality of life are not just priorities; they are responsibilities we embrace as part of our mission," said Timur Turlov, CEO of Freedom Holding Corp.

The report summarizes key achievements over the year, highlights progress in implementing the long-term strategy and demonstrates how the company continues to improve ESG management and develop internal social programs.

Key Investment Areas

Education and Technology

One of Freedom Holding's main priorities remains the development of modern education and technological infrastructure. As part of these efforts, 1.32 billion tenge (USD 2.73 million) was allocated for the construction and equipping of a new artificial intelligence facility at SDU University, now a center for research in fintech, AI, and digital technologies.

Complementing this initiative, 62.77 million tenge (USD 0.13 million) was allocated to the Freedom Fintech Bootcamp program, which trains specialists in Data Science and Machine Learning. Another major contribution to the country's technological development was the allocation of 1.86 billion tenge (USD 3.84 million) for hosting the ICPC World Finals 2024 in Kazakhstan - the world's largest competitive programming event.

Sports and Healthy Lifestyles

Alongside the development of educational projects, Freedom Holding Corp. continues to strengthen Kazakhstan's position in international sports. During the reporting period, support was provided for both the chess movement and youth football - two priority areas that have long been at the center of the company's attention.

Expanding its sports infrastructure footprint, Freedom invested 1.28 billion tenge (USD 2.64 million) in the construction of the Freedom Yelimay football complex in Semey, designed for year-round training. In addition, 795 million tenge (USD 1.64 million) was allocated for the construction of a sports complex for people with disabilities in Oral - an important project for increasing sports inclusivity.

Social and Infrastructure Projects

The report also highlights initiatives aimed at supporting regions and developing socially significant infrastructure. A total of 2.9 billion tenge (USD 5.99 million) was allocated to assist victims of the floods in western Kazakhstan, including the restoration of vital facilities and construction of protective dams. Continuing its work in the cultural sphere, Freedom Holding allocated 336 million tenge (USD 0.69 million) for the reconstruction of the Abai State Opera and Ballet Theatre. These initiatives complemented dozens of other projects related to supporting children, modernizing libraries, cultural events, and expanding public access to the internet.

Environmental Projects

Environmental initiatives also played a major role. Freedom Holding Corp. intensified its involvement in international climate events, including the construction of the Kazakhstan Pavilion at COP29, for which 149.91 million tenge (USD 0.31 million) was allocated. In addition, the company signed agreements with the Ministry of Ecology on biodiversity conservation and the restoration of the Turan tiger population.

The company's environmental work also includes long-term initiatives - from supporting the restoration of the Aral Sea ecosystem to developing green energy, where 200 million tenge (USD 0.41 million) was dedicated to promoting sustainable technologies. These efforts were further complemented by the launch of Freedom Fandomats - a national system for collecting plastic and aluminum.

Team Development: Youth, Growth, and Balance

Freedom Holding also saw significant internal progress. Freedom reports that 95% of its employees are based in Kazakhstan, and the number of specialists under the age of 30 has grown by 56%. In addition, the company achieved an almost perfect gender balance.

Strategic Achievements

The report also highlights major strategic achievements. These include the opening of the UN Regional Office for the Sustainable Development Goals in Central Asia, located in Almaty - an accomplishment made possible in part thanks to the initiating role of Freedom Holding Corp. In addition, the company's participation in COP29 resulted in the signing of two significant ESG agreements related to natural resource preservation and the development of a carbon certification system in Kazakhstan.

These achievements are accompanied by the strengthening of Freedom's technological ecosystem: the launch of the Freedom SuperApp, expansion of its telecommunications business, and entry into new markets.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. provides financial services in 21 countries, including Kazakhstan, the United States, Cyprus, Poland, Spain, Uzbekistan, and Armenia. The Company's principal executive office is located in New York City. In Kazakhstan, Freedom is actively developing its financial and digital ecosystem, which includes Freedom Bank, Freedom Broker, the insurance companies Freedom Life and Freedom insurance, as well as a lifestyle segment that features Arbuz.kz, Freedom Ticketon, and Aviata. Freedom Holding Corp. shares are traded on the U.S. technology exchange NASDAQ, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), and the Astana International Exchange (AIX) under the ticker symbol FRHC. Freedom Holding Corp. is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Russell 3000 Index.

