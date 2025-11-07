Freedom Holding Corp. to Build $2B Sovereign AI Hub in Kazakhstan Powered by NVIDIA

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), a financial services and technology company has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan to develop a $2 billion Sovereign AI Hub in Kazakhstan. The hub will be operated by Freedom Holding Corp. and powered by sovereign exascale NVIDIA AI infrastructure, as part of a major strategic initiative to accelerate Kazakhstan's and Central Asia's AI leadership.

The Ministry will support favorable conditions for hosting and operating large-scale AI systems and lead related talent development programs. The anticipated hub is planned to be located at a site in Kazakhstan with 100 MW of available power, with Freedom Holding Corp. serving as the principal financing and implementation partner.

"Working with NVIDIA is an important step in implementing Kazakhstan's national AI strategy. We are building the foundation of a sovereign AI ecosystem that will strengthen our economy, enhance competitiveness, and unlock new opportunities for the entire region," said Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

"We are excited to be part of this transformative initiative to strengthen Kazakhstan's position in the global AI landscape. By combining our expertise with NVIDIA's advanced technologies and the visionary support of the Ministry, we aim to build a robust foundation for AI innovation and drive long-term growth throughout the entire Central Asian region," said Timur Turlov, CEO of Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. provides financial services in 21 countries, including Kazakhstan, the United States, Cyprus, Poland, Spain, Uzbekistan, and Armenia. The Company's principal executive office is located in New York City. In Kazakhstan, Freedom is actively developing its financial and digital ecosystem, which includes Freedom Bank, Freedom Broker, the insurance companies Freedom Life and Freedom Insurance, as well as a lifestyle segment that features Arbuz.kz, Freedom Ticketon, and Aviata. Freedom Holding Corp. shares are traded on the U.S. technology exchange NASDAQ, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), and the Astana International Exchange (AIX) under the ticker symbol FRHC. Freedom Holding Corp. is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Russell 3000 Index.

