Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Nine Months and Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), a diversified financial services and technology group, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025, reflecting growth in assets and shareholders' equity, strong operating cash flow generation, and continued expansion of its customer base across core business segments.

The holding company's total assets at the end of the third quarter amounted to $12.38 billion, which is 25% higher than at the end of the previous fiscal year - $9.91 billion. The growth in assets was driven by the expansion of the company's own investment portfolio and an increase in client balances in brokerage accounts.

Key Financial Highlights

For the nine months ending 31 December 2025, operating cash flow reached $1.73 billion

Total shareholders' equity rose to $1.40 billion, up from $1.21 billion at the end of the prior fiscal year.

Net income for the 3Q FY2026 was $76.2 million.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.25 for the quarter and $2.38 for the nine-month period.

Cash flow and liquidity

During the nine-month period, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $1.73 billion. This was driven primarily by growth in customer funds held in brokerage accounts, as well as a reduction in margin-related balances.

As of 31 December 2025, cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash stood at $3.51 billion, compared to $1.64 billion at the start of the financial year.

Revenue and operating performance

Total revenue for the three months ending 31 December 2025 amounted to $628.6 million, driven by interest income, brokerage and commission revenues, and insurance premiums. Revenue for the nine-month period totaled $1.69 billion. This diversified revenue mix reflects continued customer activity across the brokerage, banking, and insurance segments, providing stability in the face of fluctuating market conditions.

Customer Growth and Business Development

Freedom Holding Corp. continued to scale its platform during the reporting period. The number of banking customers increased from 2.5 million to 4.5 million over nine months, while the brokerage customer base grew by more than 20%. Growth was supported by expanded digital offerings and continued development of the company's financial and non-financial ecosystem.

The company demonstrated the effectiveness of its diversified business model across financial, insurance, and technology segments.

"We continue to develop our digital ecosystem by integrating traditional brokerage and banking with everyday consumer services. This ecosystem supports a wide range of use cases, from daily purchases such as groceries and tickets to transactions involving complex investment instruments. The strategy we adopted several years ago - to build a trusted operating environment rather than a simple marketplace - is delivering results. More than 7 million customers now use our platform. Our SuperApp is the most downloaded application in Kazakhstan, with plans for expansion into additional markets. Global technology leaders, including NVIDIA, Amazon, and Microsoft, are participating in our projects," said Timur Turlov, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Freedom Holding Corp.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. provides financial services in 21 countries, including Kazakhstan, the United States, Cyprus, Poland, Spain, Uzbekistan, and Armenia. The Company's principal executive office is located in New York City. In Kazakhstan, Freedom is actively developing its financial and digital ecosystem, which includes Freedom Bank, Freedom Broker, the insurance companies Freedom Life and Freedom insurance, as well as a lifestyle segment that features Arbuz.kz, Freedom Ticketon, and Aviata. Freedom Holding Corp. shares are traded on the U.S. technology exchange NASDAQ, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), and the Astana International Exchange (AIX) under the ticker symbol FRHC. Freedom Holding Corp. is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the common stock is included in Russell 3000 Index.

