Freedom House Awards the 2026 Beacon Award to Dionisio Gutiérrez for His Defense of Democracy

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom House will award the 2026 Beacon Award to Dr. Dionisio Gutiérrez, President of Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo, in recognition of his decades of leadership in defending freedom, democracy, and the rule of law amid a global environment marked by insecurity and institutional erosion.

The Beacon Award honors leaders who uphold democratic values in the face of authoritarian pressure. This year, Freedom House recognizes Dr. Gutiérrez, highlighting his 45-year commitment to defending individual liberty, republican democracy, and Western values.

Dionisio Gutiérrez. Recipient announcement Beacon Award 2026.

Dr. Gutiérrez is a prominent civic leader and communicator with extensive experience in the private sector and the media. He serves as a board member and trustee of business, academic, and think tank organizations. He was the first Latin American to serve on the Freedom House Board. He also hosts the weekly program Razón de Estado, broadcast across the Americas on NTN24, and has received multiple international recognitions from leading institutions in the United States and from the Spanish Crown.

In 2025, the Beacon Award was presented to the government and civil society of Taiwan for their efforts to safeguard democracy and promote freedom.

The ceremony will take place on May 20, 2026, at the prestigious Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., as part of Freedom House's annual awards gala. This year's event also marks the organization's 85th anniversary.

A distinguished international delegation is expected to attend, including leaders from the U.S. government, civil society and philanthropy, members of the diplomatic corps, and the media.

SOURCE Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo