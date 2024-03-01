Freedom Mortgage Corporation Proud to Launch 5th Annual Celebrate Freedom Award Contest

One hero—a service member, veteran, first responder or healthcare worker—will be recognized with $10,000 by Freedom Mortgage on Fourth of July in Philadelphia

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service independent mortgage companies, and a top Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and top Federal Housing Administration (FHA) (government-insured) lender in the U.S., starts accepting submissions today for the fifth annual Freedom Mortgage Celebrate Freedom Contest. The winner will be announced on July 4, 2024, at the Wawa Welcome America Festival in Philadelphia during the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony presented by Freedom Mortgage.

The Celebrate Freedom Contest is open to all service members, veterans, first responders, and healthcare workers. Entrants must submit an original photo and an essay of 1,500 characters (with spaces) or less based on their personal experience that answers the question: "What does freedom mean to me?"

"At Freedom Mortgage, we take great pride in recognizing those who selflessly dedicate their lives to the service of others," said Stanley C. Middleman, president and CEO of Freedom Mortgage. "For the past five years, we've been truly humbled by the stories shared by service members, veterans, first responders, and healthcare workers. We can't wait to spotlight another hero this Fourth of July."

As an incentive to encourage submissions for the Celebrate Freedom Contest, Freedom Mortgage will make a $10 donation for each of the first 600 submissions—up to $6,000—which will be divided between both Feeding America® and the USO (United Service Organizations). This donation to Feeding America will help provide at least 30,000 meals to people facing hunger.

The Celebrate Freedom Contest grand prize award winner will receive a trip for two to Philadelphia to attend the Wawa Welcome America Festival on July 4 and receive a check for $10,000 from Freedom Mortgage.

The contest runs from March 1 until 5:00 p.m. EST on May 1. The grand prize winner will be notified in June. For full rules and to enter the Freedom Mortgage Celebrate Freedom Contest, visit www.freedommortgage.com/celebrate.

One of the nation's largest independent mortgage companies, Freedom Mortgage is committed to fostering homeownership and financial betterment across the country. Through Freedom Cares, the company's employee engagement and philanthropic program, Freedom Mortgage strives to better the communities in which it operates. Click here (or visit https://share.vidyard.com/watch/TXnCz9P4zeTkyQHWK6uMKW) to watch a recap of Freedom Mortgage's philanthropic activities last year. For more information, visit www.teamfreedomcares.org.

For more information about Freedom Mortgage visit www.FreedomMortgage.com.

About the Wawa Welcome America Festival

Wawa Welcome America is Philadelphia's premier summer festival that celebrates freedom and independence from Juneteenth to July 4th. As the nation's largest July 4th celebration and one of the largest free festivals in the country, Wawa Welcome America offers Philadelphians and visitors sixteen days of free, family-friendly programs that celebrate the lives, voices, and experiences of all Americans through art, culture, wellness, and history. The Wawa Welcome America Festival includes concerts, firework displays, Wawa Hoagie Day and more! Visit July4thPhilly.com for more information about this year's celebration.

About Freedom Mortgage

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is an independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a top VA and FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, January–September, 2023), and is one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment, where all team members can thrive. In 2023, Freedom Mortgage was honored, for the third year in a row, as a Top Workplaces USA . Additionally, last year the company made it back on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, for the ninth time, as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. Freedom Mortgage, Lender NMLS ID: 2767. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information, please visit www.FreedomMortgage.com.

