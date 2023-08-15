Freedom Mortgage Named in the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

Top VA and FHA lender makes prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the ninth time

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service, independent mortgage companies and a top Veterans Administration (VA) and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) lender in the U.S., was named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine—for the ninth time.

Freedom Mortgage first made the Inc. 5000 list in 2013 and continued for six straight years in a row, earning a spot in the Inc. 5000 Hall of Fame in 2018. Today, the company has made it onto the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll as a nine-time honoree. This prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"I'm so proud Freedom Mortgage is back on the Inc. 5000 list," said Stanley C. Middleman, founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Freedom Mortgage. "Despite the challenges in the housing industry and rising interest rates, we were able to pivot and find opportunities for growth. We could not serve our nearly two million customers without the resilience and dedication of the Freedom Mortgage team. We will continue to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. Congratulations to all the companies on the list."

Scott Omelianuk, Inc. editor-in-chief, said, "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic. To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Freedom Mortgage is a full-service mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest loan originators and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. For information on the methodology, click here.

About Freedom Mortgage Corporation
Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is an independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders/servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a top VA and FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, January–June, 2022), and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where all team members can thrive. Earlier this year, Freedom Mortgage was honored for the third year in a row as a Top Workplaces USA. The company made it back on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll for the ninth time as one of the fastest-growing private companies across the country. Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. Lender NMLS ID: 2767. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

