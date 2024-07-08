Freedom Mortgage Proud to Partner with the USO for 12th Annual Rucksacks to Backpacks Campaign

Company encourages everyone to participate in fundraiser to support USO programs and help provide children of military families with necessary school supplies and backpacks

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage , one of the largest full-service, independent mortgage companies, and a top Veterans Administration (VA) and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) lender in the U.S., has started its twelfth annual campaign to support the United Service Organizations (USO) and its Rucksacks to Backpacks program that provides necessary school supplies for many children of active-duty military, National Guard members, and Reservists. Funds raised through the campaign support critical USO programs and services, including Rucksacks to Backpacks, which enables children in grades K–8 to pick the school supplies they need at distribution events at various USO Centers across the country.

"We are proud to work with the USO again to help provide school supplies to children of military families across the United States for the twelfth year," said Stanley C. Middleman, president and CEO of Freedom Mortgage. "Each year, this campaign creates so much excitement for military families and their children, knowing they will be able to start off the school year prepared. We are excited to kick off this campaign and aim to exceed last year's donations."

The Rucksacks to Backpacks program benefits military children across the U.S., in locations such as Arizona, southern California, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Texas (in the Fort Cavazos and San Antonio areas).

USO locations will provide back-to-school supplies and distribute them locally this July and August to help meet the needs of military families with children. Over the years, Freedom Mortgage has donated over 31,000 backpacks and more than 70,000 school supply items, including pens, notebooks, and folders for military children.

"We are grateful to Freedom Mortgage for their support and partnership with the USO," said USO Regional President Rebecca Parkes. "Together, we bring great joy to military kids and families across the United States as they get ready for a great start to the school year. The USO thanks the employees, customers, and leadership of Freedom Mortgage for their support of service members and their families."

Freedom Mortgage invites everyone to join in and make an online monetary donation before August 31 to support the USO's programs and services, including the USO's annual Rucksacks to Backpacks program, by visiting ( )

Click here (https://share.vidyard.com/watch/M8R2zNzJeSCuSnuBmPTDcu) to see a short video that features this year's fundraiser, along with highlights from last year's Rucksacks to Backpacks program.

Freedom Cares provides Freedom Mortgage employees, family members, friends, and customers with opportunities to support their local communities, as well as veterans and those currently serving in all branches of the U.S. military and their families. For more information, visit TeamFreedomCares.org.

About the USO

The USO is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by dedicated donors, corporate partners, volunteers, and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram , and LinkedIn.

About Freedom Mortgage

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is an independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a top VA and FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, January–March, 2024), and is one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment, where all team members can thrive. Earlier this year, Freedom Mortgage was honored, for the fourth year in a row, as a Top Workplaces USA . Additionally, last year, the company made it back on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, for the ninth time, as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. Freedom Mortgage, Lender NMLS ID: 2767. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information, visit FreedomMortgage.com.

